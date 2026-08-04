Upgraded Birdeye AI Insights Closes the CX Loop for Multi-Location Brands

Agents now tell you what to fix first, who owns it, and when it’s done.

Insights only have value when they tell your team exactly what to act on, who is accountable, and whether the customer experience actually got better. Anything short of that is just reporting.” — Sanjay Kini, Chief Customer Officer at Birdeye.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdeye, which builds AI agents for multi-location brands, today launched a major evolution for Birdeye Insights, its AI-powered customer experience product. The new Insights turns reviews, surveys, phone transcripts and listings signals into ranked priorities and owned initiatives, and closes the loop on customer experience.

Multi-location brands collect millions of customer signals across hundreds or thousands of locations, but those signals often sit scattered across teams. Three questions still go unanswered: 1) what to fix first, 2) who owns the fix, and 3) did it work. Too often, insights stay in a dashboard while ownership and measurement happen elsewhere — or not at all.

Birdeye Insights already helps brands uncover the themes, drivers, and location-level issues behind customer experience. The new Birdeye Insights introduces three major capabilities:

Prioritized recommendations. AI agents ranks improvement opportunities by potential impact, broken down by categories, drivers, and relevant locations. Regional and corporate teams work from a ranked priority list instead of manually comparing dashboards.

Action tracking. The ticketing agent assigns an owner, sets a due date and score target, and tracks progress in one place, visible across the organization.

Outcome dashboards. See score movement tied to completed actions, so teams can evaluate performance before, during, and after an initiative — and prove what actually drove improvement.

The experience is anchored by a transparent, customizable Birdeye Score that brings sentiment, reputation, and listings health into one view, benchmarked against millions of reviews, industry averages and competitors. A redesigned, action-first interface surfaces top priorities upfront and makes it easy to explore the drivers, themes, and locations behind each recommendation.

"Multi-location brands are drowning in customer data and starving for direction – their main problem is doing something meaningful with the data," said Sanjay Kini, Chief Customer Officer at Birdeye. "Insights only have value when they tell your team exactly what to act on, who is accountable, and whether the customer experience actually got better. Anything short of that is just reporting."

Birdeye validated the new Insights with multiple enterprise brands across automotive, healthcare, retail, and hospitality industries.

The new Birdeye Insights is generally available starting August 3, 2026. To learn more or request a demo, visit https://birdeye.com/insights-ai/.

About Birdeye: Birdeye builds AI agents for multi-location brands. Birdeye gives enterprises AI coworkers at every location — for marketing, operations, and customer experience — that executes multiple agents that work together to win AI visibility, convert demand, and deliver a consistent customer experience. Trusted by the largest enterprise brands globally, and with teams across the U.S., U.K., Australia, and India, Birdeye is redefining how enterprises win locally at scale. Learn more at birdeye.com.



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