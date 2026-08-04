Move Happy Expands Professional Moving Services to Honolulu and Maui

Company broadens local and inter-island moving solutions with new service coverage in Honolulu and Maui.

HONOLULU , HI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HONOLULU, HI -- Move Happy Group, a regional moving services provider, announced an expansion of its operations to include full-service coverage in both Honolulu and Maui, enhancing access to residential and commercial relocation solutions across Hawaii. The expansion adds dedicated teams and resources on Oahu and Maui to accommodate growing demand for local, inter-island, and long-distance moves. The company’s local Honolulu movers division will focus on neighborhood-to-neighborhood relocations, condominium and apartment moves, and single-family home transitions within the city and surrounding communities. In addition to local residential moves, Move Happy Group is increasing support for office relocations, small business moves, and specialized item transport. The company emphasizes transparent pricing, trained moving crews, and the handling of packing, loading, transportation, and unloading as part of its service model for licensed and insured moves in Honolulu, HI and throughout the islands it serves. The Honolulu and Maui rollout includes expanded scheduling availability, coordinated logistics for inter-island shipments, and options for partial or full packing assistance. With the added coverage, customers seeking Honolulu movers gain access to a single point of contact for planning, confirmations, and move-day support aimed at minimizing downtime and disruption. Move Happy Group states that its Hawaii service areas will continue to evolve in response to local community needs, with an emphasis on reliability, punctuality, and consistent customer communication from initial quote through delivery.About Move Happy Group: Move Happy Group is a professional moving services provider dedicated to delivering dependable, end-to-end relocation solutions for households and businesses. The company focuses on streamlined booking, clear communication, and trained moving crews to support local, regional, and inter-island moves. With an emphasis on safety, proper handling, and customer satisfaction, Move Happy Group offers services that include packing assistance, loading and unloading, and coordinated transportation for both residential and commercial clients. The company continues to expand its footprint in key markets, aligning its operations with the specific needs of the communities it serves.

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