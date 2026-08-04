iScoot Is Back: Directed e-mobility Relaunches Iconic Australian E-Scooter Brand Under New Ownership

Directed e-mobility Relaunches Iconic Australian E-Scooter Brand Under New Ownership

VIC, AUSTRALIA, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New website goes live today, with orders now open across Australia; Queensland shipments to follow within 72 hours pending confirmation of age-related sales requirements.Melbourne, Australia — iScoot , one of Australia's original electric scooter brands, has officially relaunched under new ownership , with its new website now live and open for orders.The relaunch marks a significant milestone for Directed e-mobility, which has taken the brand under its wing as part of its growing portfolio in the personal electric transport category. iScoot gives Directed e-mobility another strong platform to build from, adding to its presence in the fast-growing Australian micromobility market.Through the new website, iScoot stocks a full range of electric mobility products, including electric scooters, e-bikes, electric go-karts, hoverboards, and a range of electric scooter accessories, giving Australian customers a one-stop destination for their e-mobility needs.“iScoot has always had a loyal following in Australia, and we’re proud to bring it back with a new website, a refreshed team, and a renewed focus on getting great products into customers’ hands,” said Chris Gryg, Brand Portfolio Manager at Directed e-mobility. “This is just the first step, there’s a lot more to come as we build iScoot into a leading platform for electric mobility in Australia.”The relaunch reflects Directed e-mobility’s broader ambition to expand access to safe, high-quality electric mobility solutions for Australian riders, with further product and platform announcements expected in the coming months.iScoot is an Australian electric scooter brand offering a range of e-mobility products for everyday riders. Now under new ownership of Directed e-mobility, iScoot combines its established brand heritage with new investment in product, service, and technology.About Directed e-mobilityDirected e-mobility is building a portfolio of electric mobility brands for the Australian market, focused on delivering safe, reliable, and accessible personal transport solutions. Its portfolio includes iScoot, ScooterHut (scooterhut.com.au), and Electric Kicks (electrickicks.com.au)Media Contact

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