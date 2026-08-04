Move Happy Achieves 4.9-Star Customer Rating Amid Record Year of Relocations

Full-service mover reports customer satisfaction milestone as relocation volume surges across the Islands.

HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HAWAII -- Move Happy, a full-service moving and storage company operating across the Hawaiian Islands, has reported a 4.9-star average customer rating during what it describes as a record year for residential and commercial relocations. The milestone reflects performance across local, inter-island, mainland, and international moves, as the company continues to expand its footprint in Honolulu, Maui, and broader Hawaii. Customers cited reliability, clear communication, and careful handling of belongings as key reasons for rating the company near-perfect, particularly for services requiring experienced local Hawaii movers amid tight building rules, limited access, and complex logistics. Move Happy attributes the strong ratings to its emphasis on planning, staff training, and transparent pricing. The company promotes guaranteed, upfront estimates with a single rate for labor and travel, and no hidden fees, for both household and business relocations. This approach, combined with detailed packing standards and building protection, has helped build trust among customers who need fully licensed and insured moves in Hawaii . In response to rising demand for Hawaii movers , Move Happy reports expanded capacity for military PCS moves, luxury home relocations, and corporate transfers. The company uses barcode inventory tracking, secure storage options, and guaranteed delivery dates for long-distance moves to support families and businesses moving to, from, and within the Islands. Alongside operational expansion, Move Happy has continued weekly training programs for its crews, focusing on packing, safety, customer communication, and building-specific requirements common in Hawaii’s residential towers and commercial properties. The company also maintains around-the-clock style support before, during, and after move day, aiming to reduce stress for customers navigating tight timelines or complex move conditions. The company states that its combination of technology-enabled logistics, hands-on management, and consistent service standards across locations has been central to sustaining high review scores during a period of record relocation volume in Hawaii.About Move Happy Group: Move Happy Group is a full-service moving and storage company that has been relocating individuals, families, businesses, and military personnel since 1991. With more than 30 years of experience and over 250,000 completed moves, the company operates as a one-stop solution for local, long-distance, and international relocations. Its service areas include major U.S. markets such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, New Jersey, Seattle, Hawaii (Honolulu, Maui, and broader HI), Palm Desert, and Pennsylvania. Move Happy Group focuses on making each relocation smooth and worry-free through expert planning, highly trained staff, and comprehensive services that cover packing, protection, transportation, and storage. The company’s core values emphasize transparency, with guaranteed, upfront pricing and a single rate for labor and travel without hidden fees. Safety and protection are prioritized through detailed packing standards, building and floor protection, secure storage solutions, and barcode inventory tracking. Reliability and punctuality are central to the company’s operating model, supported by meticulous move planning, guaranteed delivery dates for long-distance shipments, and prompt pick-up and drop-off. Continuous improvement is driven by weekly training programs and an evolving service model designed to meet changing customer needs. Move Happy Group places strong emphasis on customer care, offering robust support around move day and small extras that help ease the stress of relocation. The company devotes particular attention to sensitive segments such as luxury residential moves and military PCS relocations, where discretion, respect, and precision are critical. As a long-established mover that has grown into a multi-location, tech-enabled provider, Move Happy Group maintains a consistent focus on honest pricing, high service standards, and reducing the burden of moving for households, businesses, and service members.

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