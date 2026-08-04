Resources Available for Spokane County Veterans Impacted by the August 2026 Wildfires

The devastating wildfires impacting Spokane County have displaced families, damaged homes, and disrupted lives across our community. As emergency response efforts continue, veterans and their families should know that dedicated support and resources are available to help them navigate this difficult time.

The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is sharing local, state, and community partners to connect veterans with emergency assistance, benefits, housing resources, and recovery services. Veterans affected by the wildfires are encouraged to reach out as soon as possible to access available support.

Resources for Veterans

For the latest wildfire-specific resources from the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs, visit:

Veterans can also contact Spokane County Veterans Services for emergency assistance and resource navigation.

How You Can Help

The Spokane community has always rallied together during times of crisis, and there are many ways to support veterans and military families affected by the fires.

The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs has compiled information for individuals, organizations, and businesses that want to help.

Opportunities include:

Donating to trusted relief organizations

Supporting veterans who have been displaced

Volunteering with community recovery efforts

Sharing verified resource information with veterans in need

Learn more about how you can make a difference by visiting:

Stay Connected

Wildfire conditions and available resources continue to change as response and recovery efforts evolve. Veterans and their families are encouraged to monitor official updates from local emergency management agencies for the most current information.

If you know a veteran who has been impacted by the Spokane County wildfires, please share these resources. A simple phone call, message, or shared post can help connect someone with the assistance they need during this challenging time.

Together, we can ensure that no veteran faces recovery alone.