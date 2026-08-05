TrueEV Invites Expressions of Interest for Australia's Iconic XPENG X2 Flying Car Display Vehicle

XPENG X2 Flying Car Display Vehicle

TrueEV is inviting Expressions of Interest for its XPENG X2 Flying Car Display Vehicle. Acquire one of Australia's most recognised flying car demonstrators.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The XPENG X2 played a central role in the launch of the XPENG brand in Australia, serving as the centrepiece of TrueEV's national marketing campaign and appearing at major automotive exhibitions, technology showcases and customer events.As the company responsible for introducing the XPENG brand to Australia, TrueEV showcased the X2 as a tangible demonstration of the future of intelligent mobility. Throughout its Australian appearances, the aircraft attracted thousands of visitors and generated widespread media attention, providing many Australians with their first opportunity to experience a full-sized electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.Featuring illuminated LED lighting, an operational cockpit display and rotating propellers, the X2 remains an impressive exhibition piece designed to inspire curiosity and conversation about the future of transportation.The display vehicle is expected to appeal to automotive and aviation collectors, museums, universities, innovation centres, technology companies, dealerships and organisations seeking a distinctive centrepiece for exhibition or promotional purposes."The XPENG X2 became much more than a display vehicle during our launch of the XPENG brand in Australia," said a representative of TrueEV. "It represented the future of mobility and inspired thousands of Australians to imagine what transportation may look like in the years ahead. We hope its next owner will continue that story by placing it somewhere it can continue to educate, inspire and spark conversation."Expressions of Interest are now openInterested parties are invited to request further information or submit an Expression of Interest by emailing sales@xpeng.com.au.Important InformationThe XPENG X2 is offered strictly as a display and exhibition vehicle.It is supplied without batteries, is not flight capable, and is not certified for aviation or operational use. The aircraft is intended solely for display, exhibition, promotional and collectible purposes.________________________________________About TrueEVTrueEV is an Australian electric mobility company focused on introducing advanced electric vehicle and future mobility technologies to the Australian market. The company successfully launched the XPENG brand in Australia, developing a national retail and dealer network while showcasing innovative technologies including the XPENG X2 Flying Car.For more information, visit:Media enquiries: sales@xpeng.com.au

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