Realists Rebuilds Its Spine Surgery Simulation Portfolio for 2026 and Launches in the United States

A RealSpine portfolio built on one platform brings cadaver independent spine training to US programs, with a new modular family and an expanded Deformity line.

LEWIS CENTER, OH, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Realists Training Technologies today announced a rebuilt RealSpine portfolio for 2026 and the launch of Realists USA, Inc., bringing its hyper realistic, cadaver independent spine surgery training to the United States.

The 2026 portfolio replaces a complex catalog with a simpler structure: one platform, three product families, and a Deformity line that grows with a program. Customers acquire the platform once, then add cartridges, modules, and pathologies as their training needs expand. The approach is simpler to quote, easier to expand, and faster for teams to learn.

For spine OEMs, academic programs, and hospital training centers, the practical value is predictable training throughput and a way to standardize readiness across cohorts and regions, without the supply, cost, and scheduling limits of cadaver labs.

Founded in 2015 as a university research group in Germany, Realists is present in more than 50 countries and works with partners including Stryker, Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, and Globus Medical. In the United States, the company has established relationships with institutions including Weill Cornell and Texas Back Institute.

"High technology has to be trained with high technology simulation. That is the core idea behind everything we build. Cadavers will always matter, but you cannot standardize them, repeat the same scenario, or summon a specific complication on demand. That is the gap we built Realists to close." Dr. Luis Bernal, CEO, Realists Training Technologies

The expanded Deformity line now includes Lenke 3, Lenke 1, and patient specific models configured from pre-op imaging for case based training.

"Introducing Realists into the US spine industry allows us to provide a standardized training platform that produces a consistent and realistic training program for all spine procedures. My focus is to implement this revolutionary technology throughout the spine industry in 2026." Greg Rhinehart, VP, Strategic Development and US Sales, Realists USA

ABOUT REALISTS

REALISTS Training Technologies AG is a surgical training company focused on simulation-based education for spine surgery. Headquartered in Germany, the company develops cadaver-independent training solutions designed to support realistic procedural practice, imaging-relevant learning, and structured performance development. REALISTS works with medical device companies, educators, and academic programs seeking more scalable and repeatable

approaches to spine training.

To learn more or book a discovery call, visit realists.de.

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