ELH Mgmt. LLC Ranked Among Nation’s Top Multifamily Property Management Firms by MHN and CPE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELH Mgmt. LLC (ELH), a leading New York City-based owner, developer, and property management firm specializing in affordable housing, has been recognized as one of the nation’s leading multifamily property management companies in the annual Top Multifamily Property Management Companies ranking published by Multi-Housing News (MHN) and Commercial Property Executive (CPE).The recognition highlights ELH’s continued growth and commitment to operational excellence across its portfolio of more than 5,000 affordable and rent-stabilized apartments owned and/or managed in New York City. The MHN and CPE rankings recognize leading multifamily operators across the country based on factors including portfolio size, growth, market presence, and asset diversity.“Being recognized among the nation’s top multifamily property management firms is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our entire team,” said Larry Hirschfield, Founder and CEO of ELH Mgmt. LLC. “Our mission has always been to provide residents with safe, well-maintained, and thriving communities while delivering exceptional results for our partners. This recognition reflects the hard work of the employees who make that commitment possible every day.”Founded in 1995, ELH is a vertically integrated real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, construction management, and operation of affordable housing communities throughout New York. The company’s experienced management team oversees all aspects of property operations, including compliance, maintenance, resident services, capital improvements, and asset performance.The annual MHN and CPE Top Multifamily Property Management Companies ranking recognizes industry leaders that continue to shape the future of multifamily housing. ELH’s inclusion on the list reflects the company’s continued expansion, operational expertise, and long-standing commitment to preserving and enhancing quality affordable housing.About ELH Mgmt. LLCELH Mgmt. LLC is a fully integrated real estate firm specializing in the ownership, development, construction, and management of affordable housing throughout New York City. Since 1995, the company has been committed to preserving high-quality affordable housing while delivering exceptional property management, comprehensive resident services, and long-term value for residents, partners, and communities.

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