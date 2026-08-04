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Two people die in Michigan from cyclosporiasis outbreak

Two individuals have died in Michigan in connection to the current multistate cyclosporiasis outbreak, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Aug. 3. The department said that both individuals had significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration. The state said it had 11,234 total cases, with 193 reportedly hospitalized as of July 30.

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Two people die in Michigan from cyclosporiasis outbreak

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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