Cody Pools & American Pools and Spas Donate $41,181 to Baby Otter Swim School

$41,181 DONATED TO BABY OTTER SWIM SCHOOL Supporting Splash for the Spectrum

Donation will support Baby Otter Swim School's upcoming Splash for the Spectrum initiative, expanding life-saving swim education for children.

Every child deserves the confidence and safety that come with learning to swim. We are honored to help build independence and save lives.” — Melissa Prano, Operations Manager, American Pools and Spas

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baby Otter Swim School is proud to announce the generous donation of $41,181 from Cody Pools & American Pools and Spas, raised through the 2026 Sunshine Classic Golf Tournament. The donation will support Baby Otter's upcoming Splash for the Spectrum initiative, helping expand access to life-saving swim education for children on the autism spectrum and those with diverse learning needs.The donation was officially presented during a check presentation on June 30, 2026, celebrating a shared commitment to water safety, community partnership, and creating brighter futures for children and families throughout Florida.For more than 50 years, Baby Otter Swim School has been dedicated to reducing childhood drownings through its nationally recognised Turn, Kick, Reachprogram, providing private, mobile swim instruction that empowers children with confidence and essential water safety skills.The annual Sunshine Classic Golf Tournament brings together employees, customers, sponsors, business partners, and community supporters to raise funds for organisations making a positive impact across Central Florida. This year's event resulted in a remarkable $41,181 donation to Baby Otter Swim School.The funding will play a significant role in supporting Splash for the Spectrum, an initiative designed to create more opportunities for children on the autism spectrum and their families to access specialised swim education in a supportive environment. The initiative reflects Baby Otter's commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to develop life-saving water safety skills."Every child deserves the confidence, freedom, and safety that comes with learning to swim. We are honored to help not only teach a skill but also open a world of possibilities, build independence, and helps save lives."— Melissa Prano, Operations Manager, American Pools and SpasBaby Otter Swim School believes partnerships like this demonstrate the incredible impact businesses can have when they invest in the communities they serve.Mindy York, President of Baby Otter Swim School, expressed her gratitude for the partnership."We are incredibly grateful to Cody Pools & American Pools and Spas for their generosity and commitment to our mission. This donation will allow us to create more opportunities for children and families while expanding programs that provide life-saving swim education. Together, we are helping build safer communities, one child at a time."The official check presentation featured Susan Sharpe, Customer Service & Event Planning Coordinator for American Pools and Spas; Melissa Prano, Operations Manager for American Pools and Spas; and Staci York, Director of Operations, representing Baby Otter Swim School.Baby Otter Swim School extends its sincere appreciation to everyone involved in making the 2026 Sunshine Classic Golf Tournament a success, including the organisers, sponsors, volunteers, golfers, and supporters whose generosity made this contribution possible.To learn more about the partnership, the Sunshine Classic Golf Tournament, and how this donation will support Baby Otter's mission, visit:Baby Otter Swim SchoolAbout Baby Otter Swim SchoolBaby Otter Swim School is a leading provider of private, mobile swim instruction throughout Florida. Through its nationally recognised Turn, Kick, Reachprogram, Baby Otter has helped thousands of children, adults, and individuals with diverse learning needs develop the confidence and skills needed to stay safer in and around the water. The organisation is committed to reducing childhood drownings through education, community outreach, and innovative swim instruction.About Cody Pools & American Pools and SpasCody Pools & American Pools and Spas are recognised leaders in custom swimming pool construction, outdoor living, and backyard design. Beyond building exceptional outdoor spaces, the companies are committed to supporting charitable initiatives and community organisations that create lasting, positive change throughout the communities they serve.

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