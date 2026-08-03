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CDCR Academy: Cadets, staff thankful for family support

The CDCR Academy recently posted about their Family Day activities as well as how grateful the cadets are for their support system.

The CDCR Academy hosted Family Day July 10, focusing on the people behind the cadets and staff.

“Family members got a firsthand look at the work, the mission and the department their loved ones serve every day. CDCR Academy, CDCR Headquarters, Parole and CCHCS came together to make the day special for the families who support our staff every step of the way,” the Academy posted. “Behind every CDCR staff member is a family who supports the mission, shares the sacrifices and stands beside them every step of the way.”

Families of CDCR and CCHCS staff members attended a July 10 Family Day at the CDCR Academy in Galt, California.
Staff family members learn about the CDCR transportation unit.
Staff learn about the CDCR fire departments during Family Day at the Academy, July 10.
Families learn about the CDCR K-9s during Family Day at the Academy, July 10, 2026, Galt, California.

Cadets thankful for family support system

“Behind every cadet stands a strong support system, and for many, you are their why,” the Academy posted. “To the families, friends, loved ones: thank you for every sacrifice you’ve made and every sacrifice still to come. Your unwavering support has carried the cadets through early mornings, long days and the challenges that come with pursuing something greater than themselves.

“With your continued support, they will soon earn the honor and privilege of wearing the badge and proudly join the ranks of CDCR, serving the mission of building a safer California. And for you, here is a glimpse of the hard work and dedication your cadet has been putting in over the last several weeks.”

Cadets being inspected by instructor at the Academy
A group of CDCR Academy cadets
Cadets stand at attention at the Academy

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CDCR Academy: Cadets, staff thankful for family support

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