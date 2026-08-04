WIDOWED AT 80, PUBLISHED AT 82: HOW BRENDA THURMOND TURNED GRIEF INTO A NEW CAREER AS A CHILDREN'S BOOK AUTHOR

Brenda Thurmond, 82 year old Children's Book Author

"North Georgia widow, retired 45-year educator, and debut author at 82 — now booking speaking events, signings, radio & podcasts, Sept. 2026"

Losing Ken changed everything. But it also gave me the courage to finally do the thing I had always dreamed of doing. I want people to know that your dream doesn't have an expiration date."” — Brenda Thurmond

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 62 years of marriage, Brenda Thurmond lost her husband, Ken. Most people would have called that the final chapter. Brenda called it a beginning.

At an age when the world often expects people to slow down, Brenda picked up a pen instead. Today, at 82 years old, she is a published author of three children's books — proof, in her own words, that it is never too late to chase a dream you thought you'd set aside.

Thurmond's debut collection — Liora, The Littlest Angel, The Christmas Cup, and Ruby Mae's Christmas Gift — arrives this fall, each story carrying the warmth and faith she spent a lifetime sharing as an educator and church storyteller.

"Losing Ken changed everything," Thurmond said. "But it also gave me the courage to finally do the thing I had always dreamed of doing. Writing has always been a joy in my life. I want people — especially those who think their best years are behind them — to know that your dream doesn't have an expiration date."

A STORY BIGGER THAN THREE BOOKS

Brenda Thurmond's story is bigger than a book launch. It's a story about reinvention, resilience, and refusing to let grief have the final word. A devoted member of Clarkesville Baptist Church, she spent more than 45 years shaping students in the local school system with patience and compassion. Caregiving has always been part of who she is — today, she helps care for her 99-year-old sister, Willene.

Widowhood could have closed a door. Instead, Brenda opened one — turning decades of storytelling from Sunday school lessons and church Christmas plays into a book collection built to inspire children and encourage adults who need permission to start again.

THE COLLECTION

Liora, The Littlest Angel — a story of purpose and belonging, told through the eyes of an angel finding her place.

The Christmas Cup — a heartwarming tale about generosity, memory, and the traditions that hold families together.

Ruby Mae's Christmas Gift — a story of inherited love and the treasures — seen and unseen — that get passed down through generations.

Each title is designed to be read aloud, shared in classrooms, gifted at holidays, and returned to year after year.

"Brenda's life and voice represent everything we stand for — faith, resilience, creativity, and heart," said Sandy Williams, Director of Content Development at Unconditionally Her. "Her story reminds all of us that reinvention has no age limit. We are honored to celebrate this achievement and can't wait for readers to meet her."

NOW BOOKING — BEGINNING SEPTEMBER 2026

Brenda Thurmond is available starting September 2026 for author events, school visits, library programs, book signings, and radio and podcast interviews. Her story — faith, reinvention, and never giving up on your dreams — resonates with audiences of every age.

Ideal for:

• Bookstore & library signings • School visits • Christian & community groups • Radio & podcast interviews • Local & regional news features

To book Brenda Thurmond for an appearance, contact:

Karen Shayne, Unconditionally Her

Karen@unconditionallyher.com

615-495-4555

ABOUT BRENDA THURMOND

Brenda Thurmond is a North Georgia native, retired educator of more than 45 years, and lifelong storyteller. A widow after 62 years of marriage to her late husband, Ken, Brenda channeled loss into a new calling, publishing her debut children's book collection at age 82. She is an active member of Clarkesville Baptist Church, an avid reader at the Clarkesville Library, and a devoted caregiver to her 99-year-old sister, Willene. She is the proud mother of Karen Shayne of Nashville, Tennessee, and a featured contributor to Unconditionally Her. Her books release in September 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.