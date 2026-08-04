The Talk Awards Honors Businesses for Outstanding Customer Service for 15 Straight Years

Three businesses recently earned their 15th consecutive Talk Award for continuously providing outstanding service to their customers time and again.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three businesses just reached a milestone, earning their 15th consecutive Talk Award for Outstanding Customer Service.Pulliam Pools in Fort Worth got its start more than 100 years ago as a family construction business. Today, the company is listed as America’s Oldest Pool Builder and helps customers transform their backyard into the leisure area of their dreams with the best in custom pools. In addition to constructing new pools, Pulliam also handles renovations, service and maintenance for pools, as well as designing and building other outdoor living features such as kitchens, fireplaces, cabanas and more. With a team of skilled employees, many of whom have been with the company 10-20 years, Pulliam has the knowledge and experience to provide an outstanding product backed by excellent service. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/pulliam-pools/ Fleury’s Body Shop in Seattle is locally owned and operated, serving the community’s automotive repair needs since 1980. They provide collision repair, auto body repair and towing services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The shop handles vehicles of any make and model with the goal of getting customers’ cars back to top shape after experiencing damage or a collision. To achieve that, the team at Fleury’s delivers precision repair backed by honest estimates, skilled workmanship and a strong commitment to customer care and safety. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/fleurys-collision-center/ Roof.net in Fairfax, Virginia, has served the Northern Virginia area’s roofing needs for nearly a half century. Offering the best available roofing systems at extremely competitive prices, the team at Roof.net can handle any residential project, big or small. From storm damage to normal wear and tear, they have the right roofing solution. Using only premium materials installed by highly skilled and professionally trained crews, Roof.net ensures every job is done right. In addition to a host of awards, the company is known for its integrity and dedication to customers. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/roofnet-fairfax-va/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience . The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

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