Rifle Gap, Ruedi Reservoir boat ramps closed for the season

CPW and USFS PRESS RELEASES

August 3, 2026

Due to low reservoir levels, Rifle Gap State Park closed its boat ramp Sunday, August 2, at 9 p.m. for the remainder of the 2026 boating season. While motorized boat access will no longer be available, the lake remains open to hand-launched vessels, like kayaks, canoes and paddleboards.

Visitors should plan for the following operational adjustments and potential safety risks:

Extended shorelines: Boat ramp gates will be locked. Hand-launch users must walk significant distances across exposed lakebeds to reach the water.

Mud hazards: Access to the water may be unsafe at times because of muddy conditions. Park staff may implement temporary closures during these periods.

Delayed emergency response: Visitors should expect extended response times for water rescues and recreate at their own risk.

“Life jackets save lives,” said Rifle Gap State Park Manager Brian Palcer. “Weather conditions can change rapidly in Colorado. If you plan to be on the water, simply having a life jacket on your vessel may not be enough — we strongly encourage that you wear it at all times.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds those spending time on the water that state law requires one U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket for each person on board, including hand-launched vessels. Children 12 and younger must wear a life jacket whenever they are on a vessel.

Ruedi Reservoir boat ramp closed due to low water

Ruedi Ramp is closing to motorized watercraft launching for public safety tomorrow at 10 p.m. due to low water and ramp conditions.

There is approximately 18 feet of concrete ramp remaining at the current reservoir level. The 18 of the boat ramp still underwater are covered with mud from being underwater for so many years. The drought conditions, mud, and need for water to be released from the reservoir to fill downstream water rights will make the ramp unusable as the reservoir continues to drop.

“With the limited length of ramp and reservoir levels, it is clear we need to close the ramp early this year,” said Jennifer Schuller, Acting Aspen-Sopris District Ranger.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will cease to inspect boats for Aquatic Nuisance Species at the Ruedi Boat Ramp once the gates are locked and launching is prohibited. As a reminder, motorized watercraft are prohibited from launching on Ruedi Reservoir without a certified Aquatic Nuisance Species inspection.

Hand launched watercraft such as kayaks, paddle boards, or canoes are still allowed to launch from Ruedi Day Use area. To help prevent the spread of Aquatic Nuisance Species. please be responsible by cleaning, draining and drying hand launched watercraft between waterbodies.

The boat launch gates will remain locked throughout the remainder of the 2026 season. There are no other authorized public locations to launch motorized watercraft on Ruedi Reservoir.