Recruiting for Good Helps 10 LA Families Fund Elite Cooking School via Referrals

Love to prepare your granddaughter for life? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn funding for elite cooking school and Girls Design Tomorrow mentoring program www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com To Lead a Better Future love to invest in your or grandkid? participate in Recruiting for Good to earn 3 years of cooking school www.The3YearLuxury.com Made Just for Talented Kids! Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn 3 years of elite cooking school; complete one year to land ilove to cook for you a 1 year paid gig for 4th and 5th graders www.iLovetocookforU.com The Gig Made Just for You!

Recruiting for Good's Referral Initiative Funds 3-Year Luxury Culinary Foundation for talented LA Girls, Leading to 'iLove to Cook for You' Paid 1-Year Work Gig

We love to help devoted parents and grandparents invest in their kids; and prepare them for life!” — Carlos Cymerman, Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good , a purpose-driven corporate staffing firm, has launched a meaningful new referral service designed specifically for parents and grandparents who want to invest in their granddaughters' future. The unique program transforms traditional business networking into a powerful catalyst for leadership development, self-confidence, and systemic social good.Through the new initiative, parents and grandparents can secure a structured $3,000 tuition investment in elite culinary education for their elementary school grandchildren. After completing one year of structured cooking school, participating girls land a specialized, one-year paid creative work gig called iLovetoCook for You ( www.iLovetoCookforU.com ). The paid experience allows fourth and fifth graders to earn valuable gift cards and generate direct donations for their favorite local nonprofits or school PTAs."We are turning professional networking into a catalyst for personal luxury and systemic social good," says Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good. "Our solution gives professionals and devoted grandparents a seamless way to elevate their family's lifestyle, support local nonprofits, and give exceptionally talented young girls the tools to build confidence and positive workforce values early in life."How the Service Works1. Introduce: Grandparents or parents connect Recruiting for Good’s executive search team with an HR leader, business owner, or corporate decision-maker in their professional network.Invest: When Recruiting for Good successfully helps that referred company fill an open professional role, the standard recruitment fee is redirected to fund the child's development track.Earn: The family unlocks a structured $3,000 tuition investment, awarded as three separate $1,000 gift cards to premier Los Angeles training locations like Little Kitchen Academy(with campuses in Century City and Thousand Oaks).A Launchpad for Next-Gen LeadersThe specialized youth work programs are powered by The Sweetest Gigs, a leadership and mentoring program utilizing the proven Girls Design Tomorrow™ methodology. Rather than working for free, young girls learn critical foundational values—including patience, positivity, and perseverance—by executing real-world creative projects. By cooking, completing tasks, and earning rewards, the program instills self-fulfillment, financial literacy, and the capability to work both independently and collaboratively.To maintain strict campaign exclusivity and ensure high-touch personal mentoring from a team with over 25 years of corporate recruiting and transformational teaching experience, Recruiting for Good is limiting this opportunity to just 10 corporate referral slots for the upcoming year. Spaces fill up rapidly as families seek to secure these specialized culinary tracks and paid youth gigs.Corporate executives, HR decision-makers, and community-minded grandparents interested in turning business talent into a force for good can learn more or apply by emailing Sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.About Recruiting for GoodSince 2020, Los Angeles-based Recruiting for Good has created over 100 unique creative gigs and served more than 300 exceptionally talented girls. By combining over 25 years of corporate recruiting experience with a deep background in teaching and transformational work, the agency funds specialized mentorship programs that teach young girls self-fulfillment, collaboration, and critical life skills through real-world, paid experiences. To learn more, visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Why Recruiting for Good is Limiting The Sweetest Gigs for 10 Girls Each Year and Rewarding Referrals with 3 Year Luxuries?"The answer lies in a steadfast commitment to high-impact, elite human capital development rather than mass-market scaling. By intentionally capping the flagship program at just 10 exceptionally talented girls annually, the boutique staffing agency ensures each participant receives hyper-focused, intensive training based on the proprietary Girls Design Tomorrow™ methodology. Rather than diluting the curriculum, Recruiting for Good funds these slots entirely through its core corporate recruitment activities, using a unique model that turns traditional corporate placement fees into a force for social good. To honor the professional men and women and selfless networkers who drive this mission forward, the agency bypasses standard marketing expenses and reinvests directly back into its community champions—gifting elite referrers premium three-year wellness and epicurean rewards to celebrate their vital role in preparing the next generation of female leaders for life." www.TheSweetestGigs.com Made for Exceptionally Talented Girls!

Sprinkle Bella is a sweet, talented girl who started working on the sweetest gigs when she was 9 years old. When she was 12, she created her own book club!

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