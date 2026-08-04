Set Sail for the ‘French Riviera’ of the Caribbean in Martinique

Martinique’s Marina du Marin, the largest nautical base in the West Indies

FORT-DE-FRANCE, MARTINIQUE, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martinique offers one of the Caribbean’s most rewarding sailing experiences, inviting boaters to moor beneath the towering slopes of Mount Pelée one day and anchor among the tranquil islets of the Atlantic coast the next. This remarkable diversity of landscapes, combined with the island’s distinctive French-Caribbean culture and first-class marine facilities, makes Martinique an exceptional destination for seasoned sailors and first-time charter guests alike.“Martinique has a certain art de vivre that is best appreciated from the sea,” said Muriel Wiltord, Director of the Americas for the Martinique Tourism Authority. “Each harbor, each bay and each village reveals its own personality. One moment you are enjoying the lively atmosphere of Le Marin, and the next you are anchored in a peaceful cove with only nature around you. It is this effortless blend of elegance, authenticity and adventure that makes sailing in Martinique such a memorable experience.”The French territory features the highest number of moorings in the Lesser Antilles, supported by modern marinas, protected anchorages and comprehensive marine services. Dedicated landing stages throughout the island provide fuel, Wi-Fi, restrooms, restaurants, shops and easy access to nearby communities, allowing sailors to explore ashore with ease. Naturally sheltered bays also offer excellent protection during hurricane season, making Martinique a preferred home port for many Caribbean cruisers.At the heart of the yachting scene is Le Marin, one of the Caribbean’s largest and most sophisticated marinas. Situated within one of the region’s most beautiful protected bays, it serves as the gateway to Martinique’s southern coastline and features full-service maintenance facilities, yacht provisioning, charter companies and hundreds of berths. Visitors can choose from catamarans, sailing yachts and motorboats, book fully crewed excursions or charter a yacht with or without a skipper for multi-day adventures around Martinique and neighboring islands.Beyond recreational cruising, Martinique’s vibrant maritime culture comes alive through internationally recognized sailing and water sports events. Every August, the island hosts the Tour des Yoles Rondes, its iconic traditional sailing race, as colorful handcrafted yoles circle the coastline in a weeklong celebration of Martinican heritage, seamanship and community. The island’s centuries-old yole tradition was recognized by UNESCO in 2020 as a model for safeguarding intangible cultural heritage.To help visitors plan their voyage, Martinique has expanded its online yachting resources with updated marina information, navigational guidance and interactive planning tools, making it easier than ever to chart the perfect itinerary.For more information about sailing and yachting in Martinique, including marina facilities and voyage planning resources, visit martiniquepro.org/yachting About MartiniqueMartinique, often referred to as the Caribbean island with French flair, the Isle of Flowers, the Rum Capital of the World, and the Isle of the famed poet Aimé Césaire, ranks among the world’s most enchanting destinations. As an overseas region of France, it features modern and reliable infrastructure, including well-maintained roads, utilities, hospitals and telecommunications services on par with any other part of the European Union.The island’s unspoiled beaches, volcanic peaks, lush rainforests and more than 80 miles of hiking trails and waterfalls make it one of the Caribbean’s premier natural wonders. This unique blend of modern conveniences, pristine nature and rich cultural heritage has earned Martinique several prestigious distinctions in recent years. It was featured on The New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2023” list, named “Best Caribbean Destination” by About.com, and recognized as the “Top Caribbean Island for Delectable Dining” by Caribbean Travel & Life. The Bay of Fort-de-France, fronting the island’s vibrant capital, was also inducted into The Club of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World.Adding to its prestige, Martinique has been designated a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, and the iconic yole (or skiff) has been recognized by UNESCO for its cultural significance. A destination like no other – Martinique c’est magnifique!For more information, visit us.martinique.org

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