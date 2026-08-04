Flooded Basements Turn Into Rebuilds When Drying Waits, Utah Restoration Firm Warns

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Keystone Restoration Group says the hours after a basement floods determine whether the damage is a cleanup or a reconstruction — and whether mold follows.

The floor looks dry, but the pad underneath is still soaked and it's already inside the wall. By the time they smell something, we're opening up drywall.” — Seth Saxton, Founder, Keystone Restoration Group

BLUFFDALE, UT, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keystone Restoration Group is advising homeowners across South Jordan, Bluffdale, Draper, and Lehi to treat a flooded basement as an emergency from the first hour, warning that the delay between when a basement floods and when it is professionally dried is the single largest factor in how much of the home has to be rebuilt.A finished basement holds most of what makes water damage expensive — carpet and pad, drywall, baseboard, framing, flooring, and stored belongings. When water reaches those materials, the damage is not limited to what is visible. Water wicks up drywall, saturates carpet pad, and moves into wall cavities and subfloor, where it is not reached by a shop vac or household fan.The clock matters for a second reason. Under favorable conditions, microbial growth on wet materials can begin within roughly 24 to 48 hours. A basement flood extracted and dried in the first hours is typically a mitigation job. The same flood left for a weekend frequently becomes a demolition and rebuild job, with the added cost and health concern of mold in the walls."The mistake we see is a homeowner who pushes the water toward the floor drain, runs a fan overnight, and thinks it's handled," said Seth Saxton, founder of Keystone Restoration Group. "The floor looks dry. The pad underneath is still soaked, and it's already inside the wall. By the time they see a stain or smell something, we're opening up drywall."Keystone advises homeowners with a flooded basement to stop the water source if it is safe to do so, keep people and pets off saturated flooring, photograph everything before moving it, and contact both their insurance carrier and a professional mitigation contractor before beginning cleanup. Professional extraction, structural drying with commercial equipment, and moisture monitoring inside wall assemblies are what determine whether a basement is dried or simply appears dry.

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