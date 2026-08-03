OEM – Smoke Advisory

Seattle Fire Department August 3, 2026 @ 2:25 pm byon Seattle Emergency Management: An air quality alert has been issued for the Seattle area. Smoke and high temperatures may affect sensitive individuals over the next few days. Please limit outdoor activities. For additional safety information, click the link: seattle.gov/wildfire-smoke-safety

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