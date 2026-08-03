Six-year plan expands access to childcare, preschool, mental health care, food, college and in-demand trade programs

SEATTLE (August 3) – Today, Mayor Katie Wilson signed the six-year spending plan legislation for the $1.3 billion education investment that Seattle voters overwhelmingly passed last fall following unanimous approval by Seattle City Council last week.

The Families, Education, Preschool and Promise (FEPP) Levy Implementation and Evaluation Plan (Plan) provides a roadmap for this historic investment and reflects residents’ top priorities, including affordability and opportunity for all.

“Thank you to the thousands of parents, young people, childcare providers, and advocates who told us what they needed, what was working, and what to improve,” said Mayor Katie B. Wilson. “You asked for affordable childcare, support for kids who need more academic support, and a chance for every young person to have a bright future. This plan delivers what workingfamilies need and deserve.”

“Passing this Implementation and Evaluation plan was the critical, final step in delivering on the promises we made in setting Seattle kids up for success,” said Councilmember Rivera. “For 35 years, the Families, Education, Preschool and Promise levy has been making meaningful, long-lasting, positive differences in the lives of Seattle’s kids; from our award-winning preschool program to our K-12 academic supports and universal Promise, including the Path to Trades. A robust evaluation plan also allows us to both show our work and our positive outcomes, while alerting us quickly if changes need to be made. I am proud to support our families, children and youth in the 36th year of this levy and turning these crucial investments into real, measurable progress for every child.”

Key investments from cradle to career:

Early support for new and expecting parents . Free support begins before a baby is born. Registered nurses will work with 300 first-time parents from pregnancy through a child’s second birthday and trained early learning specialists will visit 275 families twice a week to build routines that prepare children to succeed in school.

. Free support begins before a baby is born. Registered nurses will work with 300 first-time parents from pregnancy through a child’s second birthday and trained early learning specialists will visit 275 families twice a week to build routines that prepare children to succeed in school. Affordable childcare. The Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) will make childcare accessible for 1,300 children up to 12 years old each year with more robust subsidies now aligned with State and County programs. Families may choose licensed childcare centers or home-based providers throughout the city, and because the City pays providers directly, the program lowers expenses for parents while supporting small businesses that Seattle families rely on. Annual retention payments for approximately 5,000 childcare workers and mentorships for new providers will further stabilize this vital workforce.

Preschool. The Seattle Preschool Program (SPP) will be available to all Seattle 3‑ and 4‑year‑olds, including in dual‑language classrooms. SPP will also expand schedules at select locations, offering a 10‑hour, year‑round option to better support families. SPP will remain free for families earning at or below 94% of the state median income; families who earn more will pay an affordable rate based on family size and income.

Afterschool and summer learning. Free programming will support approximately 5,000 K-12 students through a nationally recognized Community School model each year with student supports such as tutoring, mentoring, case management, STEM and arts enrichment, and family engagement. Funded afterschool programs will operate for ten weeks, while summer programs will run for four consecutive weeks, giving students more time to learn and parents reliable, no-cost care.Community-based programs will serve an additional 2,500 K–12 students, deliver environmental learning programs for 3,500 students annually, and provide coaching stipends to sustain middle school sports for 3,000 students.

Free programming will support approximately 5,000 K-12 students through a nationally recognized Community School model each year with student supports such as tutoring, mentoring, case management, STEM and arts enrichment, and family engagement. Funded afterschool programs will operate for ten weeks, while summer programs will run for four consecutive weeks, giving students more time to learn and parents reliable, no-cost care.Community-based programs will serve an additional 2,500 K–12 students, deliver environmental learning programs for 3,500 students annually, and provide coaching stipends to sustain middle school sports for 3,000 students. Food access. Investments in food access support a child’s readiness to learn, lower costs for families, and increase equity. The Levy will fund six years of food support beyond the school day, providing up to 5,000 families a year with vouchers for groceries on weekends and during school breaks, when school meals are unavailable, and serving 60,000 summer meals annually across 50 community locations.

Universal school meals. Seattle Public Schools students receive free breakfast and lunch every school day beginning this fall.

Health and safety. Mental and behavioral health services delivered through school-based health centers, community-based programs, and virtual counseling are expected to reach more than 7,300 youth annually at no cost, regardless of income, insurance status, or which school they attend. Restorative practices and youth mentoring programs will further support young people to maintain a positive connective to school and community.

College, trades, and careers. Seattle Promise will provide up to two years of tuition-free college to 1,475 scholars annually, serving graduates of all 22 Seattle public high schools and programs. A new Path to Trades investment will introduce students to careers such as welding, pipefitting, construction, and building technology, as well as provide a one-time $1,500 award for the tools and supplies these programs require. Additional pathways will support transfer to the University of Washington, fund technology training, support paid internships, and promote public service careers with the City of Seattle.

“The levy implementation plan is a testament to the City’s commitment to delivering on the priorities voiced by the communities we serve,” said Dr. Dwane Chappelle, Director of the Department of Education and Early Learning. “We have listened carefully, and we are proud of the creative and collective vision that constitutes this plan. We are honored to steward these funds, and to carry forward the intentional work of ensuring that young people receive the holistic supports they need to thrive along their path from cradle to career.”

A significant investment like this requires transparency and accountability, which is why the City will publish quarterly public dashboards on implementation, access, and outcomes for every FEPP investment, submit quarterly reports to the Levy Oversight Committee, and deliver an annual report to City Council. A Levy Oversight Committee will monitor Levy performance.

The final Implementation and Evaluation Plan is available via the City Clerk.