Niagara County Golf Course & Oppenheim Park Closed Today, Monday, August 3
Due to the excessive rainfall received over the weekend, both the Niagara County Golf Course and Oppenheim Park are closed today. We appreciate your understanding. All other county parks are open.
Here is video of Oppenheim Park shot this morning. The Park is closed today along with the Niagara County Golf Course. For perspective, that is the top of a fire hydrant right in the beginning.
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