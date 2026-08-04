Police to kick-off National Night Out at Color Burst Park tomorrow evening

Police and members of the community are joining forces tomorrow, Aug. 4, for National Night Out, an evening of events intended to generate participation in and support for local crime prevention activities.

The evening will kick off at 5 p.m. at Color Burst Park (6221 Mango Tree Road, Columbia) where County Executive Calvin Ball, Representative Sarah Elfreth, County Council Chair Opel Jones, and Acting Police Chief Terrence Benn will welcome community members to the event.

This free event will feature police and fire displays, live music, child-friendly activities, games, giveaways and more!

In preparing for National Night Out, the police department’s Community Outreach Division has helped residents organize 20 neighborhood block parties throughout the county.

Police and Fire personnel, as well as partners from state and local agencies will visit neighborhood parties throughout the county.

For more information about National Night Out, including a list of party locations, visit https://www.howardcountymd.gov/police/2026-national-night-out.

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