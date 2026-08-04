WORST OF THE WORST: Over the Weekend, ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, Rapists, and Kidnappers

Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE will continue to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens who should not have been in America in the first place

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens over the weekend, convicted for despicable crimes including homicide, sexual assault on children, rape, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.

“While Americans were enjoying their weekend, ICE law enforcement was arresting murderers, pedophiles, rapists, kidnappers, and other criminal illegal aliens across the country,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “The men and women of ICE work every single day to remove dangerous criminals like these from our communities and make America safe again. With these criminals off our streets and out of our country, it’s no wonder that crime rates have reached record lows under the Trump Administration.”

This weekend’s arrests include:

Juan Mauricio Castillo, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for homicide: willful killing in Washoe County, Nevada.

Juan Escobar-Herrera, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for sexual assault of a child less than 12 years old in Opelika, Alabama.

Aung Lwin, a criminal illegal alien from Burma, convicted for sexual assault on a child in Omaha, Nebraska.

Bruno Efren Santos-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted for sexual intercourse with a minor in Los Angeles, California.

Carlos Tino-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for first-degree sexual assault in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Antonio De Jesus Andrade-Ochoa, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for second-degree rape in Georgetown, Delaware.

Aenoy Panyanouvoung, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for sex assault, failure to register as a sex offender, assault, forgery, and fraud in St. Louis, Missouri.

Joel Olivio-Baez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for assault, kidnapping, possession of firearm with altered identification on weapon, carrying a prohibited weapon, false imprisonment, and resisting arrest in Newark, New Jersey.

Francisco Meza-Cardenas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault with a deadly weapon in Santa Barbara, California.

Deangelo Byer, a criminal illegal alien from the Bahamas, convicted for aggravated battery in Groveland, Florida.

Ryne Usher, a criminal illegal alien from Belize, convicted for robbery, vehicle theft, burglary, and possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose in Montclair, New Jersey.

Navindra Naidu, a criminal illegal alien from Guyana, convicted for robbery in Carmel, New York.

Christian Maximo Castaneda-Negrete, a criminal illegal alien from Peru, convicted for kidnapping, burglary, and violation of a court order in Devens, Massachusetts.

Jose Luis Bustos-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas.

Doliner Guido-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Costa Rica, convicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana in the Southern District of Florida.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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