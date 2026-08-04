GANGBUSTERS: DHS Highlights Dangerous Illegal Alien Gang Members Recently Deported

80% of Americans support our commonsense efforts to deport criminal illegals from our communities

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported multiple dangerous illegal alien gang members, whose criminal histories include murder, sexual assault, burglary, and driving under the influence.

“Every day, the brave men and women of ICE are arresting and removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens, including gang members, from our country,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “Last week alone, ICE deported murderers, sexual assailants, burglars, and drunk drivers. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, the safety of the American people will always come first. It’s no wonder crime rates have reached record lows, including the murder rate projected to fall to a 126-year low!”

Among the gang members recently deported are:

Josue Isaias Cruz Ruiz, an illegal alien from El Salvador and 18th Street gang member, whose criminal history includes a conviction for homicide.

Ermis Francisco Orellana Rivas, an illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member, whose criminal history includes convictions for strongarm sexual assault – sodomy and burglary.

Pablo Othoniel Lopez Sarricolea, an illegal alien from Mexico and Paisas gang member, whose criminal history includes convictions for driving under the influence, assault, resisting an officer, and illegal re-entry, and arrests for assault and damaging property.

Erick Palacios Martinez, an illegal alien from El Salvador and La Mirada Locos gang member, whose criminal history includes convictions for robbery, damaging property, and trespassing, and arrests for drug possession and possession of a weapon.

Nicolas Guzman Hernandez, an illegal alien from Mexico and Surenos gang member, whose criminal history includes an arrest for felony assault.

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