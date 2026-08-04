Creative Colors International has opened its newest franchise location in Northern KY & Southeastern, IN

Franchise Owners Erik & Julie Hail Leather Car Seat Restoration-Before & After

Creative Colors International, the leading on-site repair & restoration franchise has opened its newest franchise location in Northern KY & Southeastern, IN.

MOORES HILL, OH, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Colors International is the Industry Leader in On-Site, mobile repair, restoration, cleaning, protection, dyeing, and upholstery services for leather, vinyl, plastic, and fabric across the automotive, furniture, commercial, and residential markets.

The newest Creative Colors International Northern KY & Southeastern IN franchise will be owned by Erik & Julie Hail. Prior to coming to CCI, Erik has more than 17 years of experience in manufacturing operations, quality management, customer service, and leadership. Throughout his career, he has led teams, solved complex operational challenges, and built a reputation for integrity, attention to detail, and delivering high-quality results.

“Today, we are passionate about helping customers restore rather than replace damaged interiors and is committed to providing professional, dependable service throughout Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana”, said Erik Hail.

Julie has been a small business owner and entrepreneur for more than 15 years, owning and operating a successful dog boarding, grooming, and daycare business. From managing daily operations and customer relationships to building a loyal client base, she has developed a passion for serving people and creating businesses that customers trust.

“Much of my early inspiration came my first job at McDonald's, where a local franchise owner encouraged employees to view their experience as a stepping stone to achieving bigger dreams. That message stayed with me throughout my life and reinforced my belief that hard work, continuous learning, and taking opportunities can lead to success. We both look forward to helping build another successful family business while continuing to serve customers throughout Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana.” said Julie Hail.

Statistics suggest that repairing and restoring, as opposed to upholstering and replacing, can save local business owners and residents hundreds of dollars on any damaged item. For example, the costs associated with upholstering any type of seat can be very steep, ranging anywhere from $150 to $450 per cushion.

According to Creative Colors International Senior Vice President Terri Sniegolski, the commitment shared by all franchisees to help customers save money and deliver on the company’s “We Can Fix That” philosophy, has been the key catalyst for the company’s expansion since its initial inception in 1980.

Serving the automotive, commercial and furniture industries, Creative Colors International helps customers protect, restore, and extend the life of the vehicles, furniture, and commercial environments they value. Through expert repair, restoration, and upholstery solutions, we provide cost-effective alternatives while delivering exceptional quality, convenience, and service.

For local residents, this means Creative Colors International can repair auto interiors, leather furniture, RV flooring and boat vinyl, among other things.

“We believe success comes from having the courage to take the first step, working hard every day, and never believing you've learned it all. We value integrity, humility, and continuous improvement, and we strive to treat every customer the way we would want our own family to be treated. If we do those things consistently, we believe success will take care of itself.” said Erik Hail.

Additionally, for business owners, Creative Colors International can repair any upholstery found in critical locations, such as waiting rooms, examination rooms, restaurant booths, hotel rooms and movie theater seating, among others.

For more information on Creative Colors International and their new location please visit www.wecanfixthat.com/nky-sei

About Creative Colors International

Launched in 1991, the Creative Colors International (CCI) franchise system was created through its affiliate, J&J’s Creative Colors, the original industry leader in refurbishment techniques and systems. Today, both companies continue to be family-owned and operated by the second generation. Catering to the abundance of upholstered items in every home, business and vehicle, CCI is the ultimate in on-site repair, restoration, cleaning, protection, and dyeing of leather, vinyl, plastic and fabric. Through proprietary technology, CCI restores damaged material at a fraction of replacement costs, saving customers up to 90 percent. CCI repairs are stronger than the original area and are nearly invisible to the naked eye. In the Automotive, Furniture, and Commercial Markets, CCI offers on-site repair and restoration to all types of leather, vinyl, fabric, plastic, and carpeting by repairing and re-dyeing holes, cuts, tears, burns, scrapes, fading, and discoloration.

For more information on CCI’s services and franchise opportunities, visit https://wecanfixthat.com/own-a-franchise.

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