Palacios Construction Announces Expanded ADU Construction Services for Monterey County Homeowners

Palacios Construction

Monterey-based residential contractor formalizes ADU service offering as demand rises across Monterey Peninsula

Most homeowners who contact us about an ADU already know they want one...” — Estevan Palacios

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Monterey County homeowners continue looking for ways to add usable square footage to their properties without selling or relocating, Palacios Construction is formally expanding its accessory dwelling unit construction services to address growing demand across communities on the Monterey Peninsula and surrounding areas. The company, led by licensed general contractor Christian Palacios, is now actively accepting consultations for detached ADUs, attached ADUs, garage conversions, and junior accessory dwelling units throughout Monterey County under CA General Contractors License 1071780 B.The move reflects a broader pattern in residential construction in which homeowners are treating ADU projects as a practical response to high property values, multigenerational living needs, and the potential for rental income. In coastal California communities, where housing stock is older and lot configurations vary considerably, ADU construction involves a level of planning and permitting complexity that goes beyond what many homeowners anticipate when they begin the process.Palacios Construction has been building and managing residential remodeling and construction projects throughout Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Pebble Beach, Marina, Seaside, Salinas, Carmel Valley, Sand City, Del Rey Oaks, and Prunedale. ADU construction is now one of the company's primary service offerings, supported by an in-house pre-construction and design process that takes projects from initial site evaluation through permit-ready plans and finished construction.Why ADU Projects Require Early Planning in Monterey CountyADU construction in Monterey County involves several layers of review that are specific to the local regulatory environment. Depending on the city and the nature of the project, the process can involve building department plan check, zoning verification, structural engineering, and in communities served by the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District, compliance with water use requirements that can affect plumbing scope and fixture selection.For homeowners considering an ADU on the Monterey Peninsula, the type of unit that is feasible depends on several property-specific factors, including lot size and configuration, the condition of existing structures such as a garage, utility access, and whether the property sits in a coastal zone requiring additional review. These variables affect both the project timeline and the overall budget, which is why Palacios Construction emphasizes early site evaluation before any scope of work is finalized.The company builds four primary ADU types in Monterey County:- Detached ADU: a standalone structure, up to 1,200 square feet under current California law, built in the rear or side yard of a property. This is the most common type requested in the company's service area.- Attached ADU: shares a wall with the primary residence, includes its own entrance, kitchen, and bathroom. This option is suited to lots where rear yard space is limited.- Garage Conversion: converts an existing attached or detached garage into a fully habitable unit with a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living area. California has streamlined permitting for garage conversions in recent years, which can shorten the approval timeline in some jurisdictions.- Junior ADU: created within the walls of the existing primary residence, typically from a bedroom or enclosed interior space. Square footage is capped under California law and the unit must share certain utility connections with the main home.A Pattern of Underserved DemandKeyword and inquiry data reviewed internally indicates that searches related to ADU builders, ADU construction, and accessory dwelling unit requirements in Monterey County are generating consistent search traffic but are not connecting homeowners to the local, permitted construction expertise they need. Terms such as "adu builder monterey," "accessory dwelling unit monterey ca," and "monterey county adu requirements" are generating impressions from homeowners actively researching this option, but click-through and conversion rates suggest a gap between what homeowners are searching for and the clarity of information available to them locally.This pattern is consistent with what the team at Palacios Construction observes in direct project inquiries. Homeowners reach out with a general idea of what they want to build but often have unanswered questions about what their specific lot allows, what permits are required, whether water permits apply, and what a realistic budget looks like for a project of this type.Christian Palacios, the owner of Palacios Construction, offered this perspective on the pattern: "Most homeowners who contact us about an ADU already know they want one. What they don't have yet is a clear picture of what the process looks like from the first site visit through permit approval and finished construction. Part of what we do is make sure that picture is complete before any work starts, so there are no surprises on cost, timeline, or scope."ADU Construction and the Pre-Construction ProcessPalacios Construction's approach to ADU projects includes a pre-construction phase that addresses the planning and design work required before a building permit application is submitted. This includes an on-site consultation, measurements and digital scan of the property, space planning, and preparation of permit-ready documents including floor plans, elevations, and structural, electrical, plumbing, and mechanical layouts.The company's position is that the pre-construction phase is not optional for complex projects. ADUs, home additions, and full reconfigurations require permit-ready plans before the building department will accept an application. Starting construction before this phase is complete, or without verified permits, creates legal and financial exposure for the homeowner and can create serious complications if the property is later refinanced, sold, or reviewed by an insurer.Homeowners in Monterey County who are considering an ADU and are unsure where to begin are encouraged to contact Palacios Construction for an initial consultation. The company's process is designed to answer the most common early-stage questions, including what a project of this type typically costs in the local market, how long the permitting process takes, and what the construction timeline looks like once permits are approved.Palacios Construction serves homeowners throughout Monterey County from its office at 222 Ramona Ave Unit 5, Monterey, CA 93940.Contact:Christian PalaciosPalacios Construction(831) 998-0046christian@palaciosconstructionca.comPalacios Construction is a licensed residential general contractor serving Monterey County, CA. The company builds and manages ADUs, home additions, kitchen and bathroom remodels, full home renovations, and outdoor living structures. CA General Contractors License 1071780 B. Office: 222 Ramona Ave Unit 5, Monterey, CA 93940.

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