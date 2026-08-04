MyMedicareBroker.com Launches Nationwide Platform to Connect Medicare Brokers with Seniors and Boost Broker Visibility

Advanced features and benefits sets MyMedicareBroker apart.

New Directory Combines NIPR Verification, Free Website Builder, and LLM Integration to Help Independent Brokers Compete and Grow

It's an amazing value for brokers looking to gain exposure, more AI citations and ultimately, more business.” — Peter Palmiotto, CEO & Founder

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyMedicareBroker.com officially launched this past weekend as a comprehensive, nationwide directory platform designed to give independent Medicare brokers the exposure and digital presence they need to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven marketplace. The platform went live across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico following four months of intensive development, testing, and design refinement.The platform addresses a critical gap in the Medicare broker marketplace. As large insurance carriers dominate search results and seniors increasingly rely on AI tools to research healthcare providers, independent brokers struggle for visibility. MyMedicareBroker.com solves this by building AI-friendly broker profiles that appear in large language model citations and search results, while offering brokers affordable, practical tools to grow their business."Our vision for this project was to take what's been working and improve those functions. Additionally, we saw this space as lacking inventiveness and creativity, leaving the door open for us to define what a Medicare broker directory can be. Our main goal is to improve the broker's exposure and give the senior a simple and effective search experience. We will continue to add value to all our members with enhancements, expanded capabilities and integrations as we move forward," said Peter Palmiotto, founder and creator of MyMedicareBroker.com. With over 15 years of experience as an independent Medicare broker, Palmiotto brings real-world marketing and sales expertise combined with a strong design background and corporate experience in brand building.Powered by blazingly fast, responsive technology designed for scalability, the platform features NIPR (National Insurance Producer Registry) integration to verify broker credentials, ensuring seniors view only licensed, active professionals. This credibility layer differentiates MyMedicareBroker.com from other directories and gives brokers peace of mind knowing they're listed alongside verified peers.The platform offers three membership tiers to meet brokers of all sizes:The Essential Tier is free forever with no credit card required. Brokers receive a free landing page, 30-mile search radius, and the ability to customize their broker profile.The Professional Tier costs $29 monthly or $290 annually. This tier extends search results to 300 miles, includes a multi-page website, and offers expanded customization options to stand out in searches.The Market Leader Tier at $79 monthly or $790 annually provides maximum exposure through highest-ranking search results, AI-powered chatbot integration for their profile page, and the ability to submit videos, blog posts, and expert answers for featured placement on MyMedicareBroker.com's main educational pages.All membership levels include a free website builder that brokers can use as their primary site or supplement their existing online presence. Paid tiers add AI-powered writing tools that instantly generate and optimize website content, saving brokers hours of work.Additional features across the platform include a multi-state license tracker for brokers managing certifications across multiple states, a built-in affiliate program that allows brokers to earn commissions by referring friends and colleagues to the platform, and full customization of individual broker profile pages to reflect each broker's unique brand and services.To celebrate the launch, MyMedicareBroker.com is offering all new members who sign up in August 2026 a 10 percent discount on their first year of any paid membership tier. The company is committed to maintaining a free listing tier permanently, ensuring every broker has access to basic directory exposure regardless of budget."Every broker should join, even at no cost, to take advantage of the free listing and positioning," Palmiotto added.Brokers interested in learning more about membership benefits and joining the platform can visit https://mymedicarebroker.com/why-join today. The platform welcomes brokers from independent agencies, regional firms, and one-person operations.MyMedicareBroker.com is a nationwide Medicare broker directory platform that connects Medicare-eligible seniors with qualified independent brokers while providing brokers with affordable digital marketing and visibility tools. The platform is built on advanced, scalable technology and features NIPR-verified listings, AI integration, and customizable profile pages.

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