Nonprofit Technology Strategist David Price Resumes Independent Practice at DVPrice Consulting

David Price, founder of DVPrice Consulting and technology strategy advisor for nonprofits

After leaving Heller Consulting in June 2026, David Price returns to independent technology advising for nonprofits, on strategy, data, and AI.

Nonprofit leaders are looking for someone who has sat in their chair, been accountable to boards and donors, and can tell them which worries are real. The job is moving from ambiguity to action.” — David Price, Founder, DVPrice Consulting

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DVPrice Consulting announced today that founder David Price , who left Heller Consulting on June 18, 2026, has returned to the firm full-time, bringing independent, experience-based technology advisory services for nonprofits nationwide.Price served as Heller’s Strategy Practice leader until June. He continues to support one of Heller’s strategic clients and looks forward to an ongoing relationship with the firm.The return comes at a moment when nonprofit technology decisions are getting harder and more nuanced, not easier. Most organizations are past kicking the tires on AI and into the harder questions: what to build with AI, how it fits the enterprise application architecture, what it costs to run, and who governs it. CRM choices are widening at the same time. Platform suites remain strong, but modern data architectures paired with AI, integration, and automation tooling now let a set of best-fit applications deliver what used to require a single platform.Price’s practice occupies a specific position in that market: a senior advisor with no software to sell and no implementation revenue at stake, whose only incentive is giving the client the best advice possible.“A nonprofit executive rarely needs another vendor in the room,” Price said. “What they need is someone who has sat in their chair, been accountable for the results boards, senior leadership, and donors expect, and can tell them plainly which worries are real and which ones aren’t. The job is to help a leadership team emerge from ambiguity with clarity and a commitment to action. Most organizations I talk to are in better shape than they think.”Price’s credentials are unusually deep for an independent practice. He was the first Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, led enterprise architecture at CoBank, a $32 billion cooperative bank, and spent his early career in technology consulting at Arthur Andersen. Across three decades, he has advised more than 100 nonprofit organizations, including as a Partner at Barker & Scott Consulting, on technology strategy , CRM selection, data governance, and IT leadership.DVPrice Consulting offers three services: technology strategy and roadmaps, independent assurance for major projects already underway, and technology leadership, including fractional CIO arrangements. Price works remotely with organizations across the United States from his home base in Castle Rock, Colorado.“The AI conversation in the nonprofit sector has a lot of noise in it,” Price said. “My advice most days is simple: you are not behind, and the path forward is shorter than the hype suggests.”About DVPrice ConsultingDavid Price is a technology strategy advisor who helps nonprofit organizations make confident decisions about technology, data, and AI. Learn more at dvprice.com.ContactDavid PriceDVPrice Consultingdavid@dvprice.com303-522-4053dvprice.comlinkedin.com/in/dvprice

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