HEADQUARTERS NEWS RELEASE

August 3, 2026



** UPDATE ** LSP Detectives Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Tangipahoa Parish

Independence – Louisiana State Police Detectives are continuing their investigation into an officer-involved shooting involving the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office that occurred on Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish, just south of Independence.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) deputy attempted to stop a 2000 Ford F-350 on LA Highway 442 at LA Highway 43 in relation to a criminal investigation. The driver, later identified as 50-year-old John E. Granger III of Robert, refused to stop for law enforcement, and a pursuit ensued.

Granger, who was the sole occupant, fled from deputies into Tangipahoa Parish, where he exited LA Highway 1063 and traveled down the sloped embankment just before the Interstate 55 overpass. As the Ford F-350 attempted to enter Interstate 55 southbound, it struck a 2019 Ford F-350. Granger abandoned the Ford F-350 and fled on foot across both the southbound and northbound lanes into a wooded area.

An LPSO deputy pursued Granger and deployed their Taser, ending the foot pursuit. As the LPSO deputy attempted to take Granger into custody, a physical altercation ensued. During the struggle, Granger resisted arrest despite multiple attempts to gain compliance, gained control of the deputy's Taser, and deployed it against the deputy. The deputy subsequently discharged their service weapon, striking Granger.

The deputy sustained minor injuries during the altercation. Granger was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the 2019 Ford F-350 struck by Granger was uninjured.

This investigation remains active, and further information will be released as it becomes available. Deputies from the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office responded to assist, but were not involved in the pursuit.

Initial Release:

Independence – This morning, Louisiana State Police detectives were requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office that occurred on Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish, just south of Independence.

One subject was injured and transported to a local hospital. No officers were injured during this incident. This investigation remains ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives. You may anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://www.lsp.org and clicking the “Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity” link, or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Contact Information:

Trooper Marc Gremillion

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop L

Phone: (985) 302-9272

[email protected]