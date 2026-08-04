New ECFX Research Finds Manual Court Notice Handling Consumes a Quarter of a Full-Time Support Role for Every Four Litigators

Venice, California – ECFX, the leading provider of automated court filing and litigation data infrastructure, today released its 2026 State of Litigation Benchmark Report, a study of court notice volume, administrative burden, and operational risk across U.S. litigation practices. The report finds that manual handling of electronic court filing notices now consumes the equivalent of roughly a quarter of a full-time support professional’s annual capacity for every four litigators, work performed under exactly the conditions in which critical notices are most likely to be missed.

Drawing on twelve months of anonymized, aggregated usage data from May 2025 through April 2026, the report establishes that the typical litigator receives a median of 708 court-issued documents per year. Each document requires an average of 11 minutes of administrative handling before any substantive legal work begins. For a support professional handling notices for four litigators, that totals more than two hours of every working day and approximately 517 hours per year, the equivalent of 13 full work weeks.

The report pairs those benchmarks with industry claims data. According to the American Bar Association’s Profile of Legal Malpractice Claims, missed deadlines account for 24.6 percent of all malpractice claims, the single most common cause. The report cites human-factors research on high-volume alerting showing that miss rates rise with volume rather than with effort, meaning the exposure grows as firms scale.

“For every four litigators, firms are running a quarter of a full-time position on notice handling alone, and that is exactly the kind of repetitive, high-volume work where a critical filing gets missed,” said Dan O’Day, CEO & Co-Founder at ECFX. “The data backs up what we hear from firms constantly. This is not a staffing problem. It is a process problem, and it is solvable.

The study also finds that state and county courts, not federal courts, generate the majority of notice volume: 68.4 percent of all notices originate outside the federal system, a figure with direct implications for any firm evaluating automation with limited state court coverage.

The full report, including a benchmark reference table firms can use to compare their own operations, is available HERE

Founded in 2019, ECFX automates the processing of electronic court filing notices for law firms, corporations, and legal service providers. Its flagship product, ECFX Notice, covers federal courts, state courts, and administrative agencies nationwide, automating the download, naming, storage, and distribution of court documents.

ECFX

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Press Contact : Kelly Fahy

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