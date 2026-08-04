Brew Shockalaka Expands Into Regional Grocery Chain Schnucks Markets, Bringing Coffee Evolved to Midwest Consumers

Zero-Sugar Nootropic RTD Coffee Enters Regional Grocery Chain Schnucks Markets, Expanding Access for Health-Conscious Consumers in Missouri, Illinois, & Indiana

We didn’t build Brew Shock to blend in on shelf — we built it to wake up the coffee category and make coffee cool again.” — Max Fairchild

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brew Shockalaka, the fast-growing nootropic ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage brand redefining the functional coffee category, today announced its debut in regional grocery chain Schnucks Markets. The launch marks a meaningful expansion of the brand beyond the fitness channel and into mainstream grocery retail, bringing Brew Shockalaka within reach of everyday shoppers across Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana.

Schnucks Markets is one of the Midwest’s most respected family-owned grocery retailers, with more than 113 stores across Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. Its addition as a retail partner gives Brew Shockalaka meaningful shelf presence in the region and direct access to a broad base of everyday grocery shoppers.

Brew Shockalaka was built for the consumer who refuses to choose between performance and taste. Formulated with 200mg of natural caffeine and 100mg of CognatiQ® — a patented whole-coffee-fruit extract studied for its potential to support cognitive performance — each 11 fl oz can delivers a clean, functional energy experience with zero sugar and just 45 calories. The product is keto-friendly, gluten-free, and dairy-free, making it accessible to a wide range of dietary lifestyles.

The brand enters the Schnucks shelf alongside a growing category of better-for-you functional beverages, but with a distinct positioning. Where many competitors lean into clinical aesthetics or overpromised wellness narratives, Brew Shockalaka leads with irreverence and earned credibility. Its momentum through fitness retail, eCommerce, and specialty channels has demonstrated measurable consumer demand. The Schnucks Markets partnership brings that momentum directly into the weekly grocery shopping basket.

Leadership Perspective

“We didn’t build Brew Shock to blend in on shelf — we built it to wake up the coffee category and make coffee cool again. Launching into Schnucks Markets is another signal that disruptive functional beverages are winning consumer attention, and that better-for-you options are here to stay.”

Max Fairchild, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Schockalaka Brands, LLC

A Milestone in a Broader Retail Strategy

The Schnucks Markets activation is part of a deliberate, multi-channel growth strategy for Brew Shockalaka. The brand has established a growing footprint in fitness retail, with distribution through national gym chains and health-focused specialty accounts. Its eCommerce operation spans Amazon, TikTok Shop, and a direct-to-consumer storefront at brewshock.com. The entry into Schnucks Markets represents the brand’s expanding presence in grocery, a channel that broadens its addressable audience significantly and complements its existing fitness retail and eCommerce footprint.

Brew Shockalaka will be available in all three of its core flavors: Maple Cinnamon Donut, Salted Caramel, and Café Mocha. Shoppers can locate the nearest participating Schnucks Markets location via the store finder at brewshock.com/find-us.

Looking Ahead

The grocery channel represents a natural evolution for Brew Shockalaka. Consumer interest in functional, low-sugar beverages has accelerated meaningfully, and mainstream grocery is now the proving ground for brands that can deliver on both taste and performance. With shelf placement at Schnucks Markets, Brew Shockalaka has the opportunity to convert trial into loyalty among a new segment of health-forward consumers who may not yet be familiar with the brand.

The company has active retail development efforts underway across additional grocery and specialty accounts. Further announcements regarding channel expansion are expected in the months ahead.

About Brew Shockalaka

Brew Shockalaka (“Coffee Evolved”) is a zero-sugar nootropic RTD coffee alternative developed by Schockalaka Brands, LLC, Dallas, TX. Each 11 fl oz can contains 200mg natural caffeine, 100mg CognatiQ® coffee fruit extract, and 800mg+ electrolytes with zero sugar and 45 calories per serving. Keto-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free. Available in Maple Cinnamon Donut, Salted Caramel, and Café Mocha at Crunch Fitness, OneLife Fitness, EOS Fitness, Edge Fitness, Gold’s Gym, YouFit, Fitness Connection, Pure Fitness, Anytime Fitness, 24 Hour Fitness, select 7-Eleven and GNC locations, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and brewshock.com.

About Schnucks Markets

Schnucks Markets is a family-owned grocery retailer headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, operating more than 113 stores across Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. Known for its commitment to quality, community, and fresh offerings, Schnucks Markets has served Midwest shoppers for over 75 years. Learn more at schnucks.com.

brewshock.com | Jennifer@brewshock.com | Schockalaka Brands, LLC — Dallas, TX

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