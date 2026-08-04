WAGOP Rebukes AG Nick Brown’s Lies on Income Tax Initiative Public Investment Impact Disclosure (PIID)

Bellevue—Today’s court filing by the Washington State Republican Party (WAGOP) is a strong rebuke of WA Attorney General Nick Brown’s lies.

“In the interest of all Washingtonians, we can’t allow these intentionally misleading ballot statements to continue,” says WAGOP Chairman Rep. Jim Walsh.

“Washington State Republican Party opposes the graduated income tax that would be imposed by Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill No. 6346, and therefore supports enactment of IP26-645. Washington State Republican Party also supports the Constitution of the State of Washington, which bans the income tax that would be imposed by Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill No. 6346,” according to the amicus brief.”

The people’s initiative to repeal the Ferguson-Pedersen state income tax scheme does NOT “decrease funding for public K-12 education, higher education and human services.” This is a false statement, designed to confuse voters.

Attorney General Brown, like his predecessor Governor Bob Ferguson, has perverted the intent of the PIID, (public investment impact disclosure) which serves to inform Washington voters of the effects of tax-reform initiative.

Brown, like Ferguson before him, has manipulated PIIDs into weapons of deceit. And the people of Washington are sick of it.

WAGOP hopes that the court will read this amicus brief carefully and reject the attorney general’s lies.

Vote YES on Initiative IP26-645 to repeal the shady state income tax scheme.

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