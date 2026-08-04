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Kuderer’s Aug. 5 event to focus on insurance information

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer’s Aug. 5 insurance town hall will shift to an informational session about the insurance claims process in light of the Spokane Complex Fires.

Kuderer, state Sen. Marcus Riccelli, Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown, and Spokane City Councilmember Kate Telis will host the event. The time and date — Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. — are the same, but the location has been moved to Spokane City Hall. The event will also be livestreamed on Spokane CityCable5.

The discussion will include information on what fire survivors need to know about filing a claim, their insurance rights, and what help the Office of the Insurance Commissioner can offer. 

The OIC’s insurance experts will be on hand to help answer specific questions on the claims process and share educational resources.

RSVPs are encouraged but not required to attend the event.
 

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Kuderer’s Aug. 5 event to focus on insurance information

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