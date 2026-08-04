Splan, Inc. included as Launch Parter for SailPoint’s Unified Platform Access Program

Splan logo Madhu Gourineni, Founder & CEO, Splan, Inc. Splan's PIAM platform brings physical security data into SailPoint operations

Splan Securify™ relies on the SailPoint Unified Platform Access Program to Deliver IT-Physical Convergence Solutions. Announced during Black Hat 2026

Cyber-physical convergence has taken on a new urgency. Identity is the number one risk, the response can no longer be separated as physical and IT to be managed by different teams in the organization” — Madhu Gourineni, CEO, Splan

LAS VEGAS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Splan, Inc. a leading provider of AI-driven Physical Identity and Access Management solutions for enterprises, with Black Hat 2026 as a backdrop, announced that SailPoint has included Splan as a launch partner in the SailPoint Unified Platform Access Program launch which took place on June 16, 2026.

The Unified Platform Access solution empowers a broad ecosystem of technology partners and systems integrators to innovate and build on SailPoint's Atlas foundation. Through a collaborative commercial framework that combines membership with a shared-success revenue model, partners gain access to advanced integration tools, rigorous certifications, and joint go-to-market support.

Splan, in conjunction with SailPoint delivers Splan Securify™, a cloud-based convergence layer for physical identity governance that transforms and normalizes cardholder profiles, badge access events, access violations, exception conditions, alarms and area access entitlements potentially for thousands of employees, contractors, and visitors. Splan simultaneously applies role-based constructs for every identity and delivers streams of data to SailPoint entitlement catalogs for the enterprise. Security managers can now make risk-led IT and Physical Access decisions simultaneously, in real time, or allow agentic functions to autonomously recommend the most optimum area entitlements based on risk and compliance.

According to Madhu Gourineni, Founder & CEO of Splan, “Cyber-physical convergence has taken on a new urgency, particularly in critical infrastructure and regulated industries. As identity has become the number one risk, the response can no longer be separated as physical and IT to be managed by different teams in the organization.” He goes on to add, “Our partnership with SailPoint allows us to open an unprecedented path to bring physical identity governance to the SailPoint platform.”

Chris Gossett, Chief Growth Officer at SailPoint commented, "Our mission is to provide enterprises with a comprehensive, intelligent, and adaptive identity security solution, and a critical part of that strategy is fostering a vibrant and innovative partner ecosystem. The Unified Platform Access program marks the evolution of our technology partner strategy. Including our partner Splan as one of the participants in our recent announcement demonstrates that we are moving well beyond basic integrations to truly empower our partners to build their own unique and valuable solutions directly on the SailPoint platform.”

About Splan

Splan offers an AI-powered Physical Identity Platform that includes Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM), and Enterprise Visitor Management with Security Insights. Splan Securify™ offers seamless integration with enterprise class IAM Systems like SailPoint and transforms physical access related alerts, events and notifications into normalized data and orchestration events to be consumed by SailPoint. Powerful workflow automation streamlines physical access for employees, contractors, and visitors. With mobile wallet credentials and the industry’s broadest access-control integrations, Splan helps enterprises unify IT and Physical Identity processes. Learn more at www.splan.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Pan Kamal

pkamal@splan.com

Splan, Inc

+1 650-793-5992

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