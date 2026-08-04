Legacy Painting and Renovating Announces Expanded Bathroom Renovation Services Across Monterey County

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Legacy Painting & Renovating meets rising demand for tub-to-shower conversions and bathroom remodels across Salinas, Monterey, Pacific Grove, and Carmel.

Bathroom work is a category where preparation and sequencing matter a lot...” — Ernesto Castellanos

MONTEREY BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Painting and Renovating, Inc., a licensed painting and general renovation contractor serving the Monterey Peninsula, has announced the formal expansion of its bathroom renovation service offerings across Monterey County. The announcement addresses a pattern of growing homeowner inquiries for bathroom remodeling work , including walk-in shower conversions, full bathroom refreshes, and fixture and tile updates, in communities including Salinas, Monterey, Pacific Grove, and Carmel.The company, founded by brothers Ernesto and Geobany Castellanos and operating under California Contractors State License Board license number 1066829, has served Central Coastal California homeowners for over 20 years. The expansion formalizes a service line that has seen consistent inbound interest through the company's contact channels, with multiple homeowners citing specific needs such as replacing fiberglass tub and shower combinations with walk-in shower installations, full bathroom repaints following prior work left in disrepair, and complete bathroom updates combining new flooring, tile, and fixtures.Bathroom renovation has emerged as one of the most frequently requested project types among Monterey County homeowners in recent months. Across the residential remodeling sector broadly, renovation spending tied to bathrooms remains one of the more stable categories in a market where homeowners are increasingly choosing to invest in their current properties rather than relocate. For many Monterey County residents, the combination of high local property values, existing mortgage arrangements, and the general cost of moving has concentrated home improvement activity on livability upgrades and property protection rather than relocation.Locally, the demand pattern reflects practical concerns as much as aesthetic ones. Homeowners reaching out to Legacy Painting and Renovating have described situations including peeling paint caused by prior work done without proper surface preparation, aging fiberglass installations showing wear, and bathrooms that function adequately but fall short of current standards for comfort and finish quality. In several cases, potential clients noted interest in expanding project scope once they learned that painting, flooring, and renovation work could be handled by the same contractor.Ernesto Castellanos, co-owner of Legacy Painting and Renovating, described the company's approach to bathroom renovation projects: "Bathroom work is a category where preparation and sequencing matter a lot. When we come into a bathroom renovation, we're looking at what's already there, what needs to come out, and what the homeowner actually lives with every day. A lot of the calls we get start with one thing, like replacing a tub, and then the conversation opens up to the floor or the paint because once the project is open, it makes sense to address everything together."Legacy's bathroom renovation services include walk-in shower installation and tub-to-shower conversions, tile replacement and installation, fixture updates, layout reconfiguration, bathroom repainting with appropriate moisture-resistant coatings, and flooring work. The company coordinates all aspects of the renovation scope it is licensed to perform, helping homeowners understand which elements of a project require permits and inspections in Monterey County municipalities. Permit requirements for bathroom remodels in the region vary by scope, with work involving relocation of plumbing fixtures, changes to ventilation systems, or alterations to electrical circuits typically requiring city or county review and inspection before and after completion.The permit question is one that frequently creates confusion for homeowners who are unfamiliar with local building requirements. In Monterey and Salinas, even mid-scale bathroom projects can trigger documentation and inspection requirements that affect project timelines. Legacy's approach to client communication includes reviewing these requirements with homeowners during the estimate phase so that permit timelines are incorporated into project planning from the beginning, rather than discovered mid-project.A consistent theme in the experience of homeowners seeking bathroom renovation work is concern about contractor reliability. Across the region, contractors who communicate clearly throughout a project, maintain a clean job site, and deliver on agreed timelines are consistently cited by homeowners as being in notably short supply. Several inquiries received by Legacy have come from homeowners whose prior bathroom projects were either completed poorly or left unfinished by previous contractors, with surface preparation failures producing peeling paint or deteriorating finishes within a short time after project completion.For occupied homes in particular, bathroom renovation requires a level of scheduling discipline and job site management that goes beyond technical skill. Because bathrooms are high-use spaces, a project that runs longer than planned or that leaves the space unusable for extended periods creates real daily disruption. Legacy structures its renovation projects with clear milestones and consistent updates so that homeowners understand what is happening at each phase and what comes next.The company's reputation on the Central Coast has been built substantially on this communication-first approach. Homeowners who have worked with Legacy on both renovation and painting projects have noted the crew's punctuality, willingness to address questions during the project, and attention to cleanup and job site condition throughout the work, not only at the end. This operational standard applies to bathroom renovation projects in the same way it applies to exterior painting or kitchen remodeling work.Legacy Painting and Renovating serves Salinas, Monterey, Pacific Grove, and Carmel as its primary markets, with additional service coverage extending to Carmel Valley, Pebble Beach, Marina, Seaside, Gonzales, Soledad, and the broader Monterey County area. The company holds CSLB license number 1066829 and maintains full insurance coverage across all project types.Homeowners interested in a bathroom renovation estimate may contact Legacy Painting and Renovating directly by phone at (831) 917-0047, by email at legacycontractors20@gmail.com, or through the online contact form at legacypaintingrenovating.com.About Legacy Painting and Renovating, Inc.Legacy Painting and Renovating, Inc. is a licensed and insured painting and renovation contractor serving the Monterey Peninsula and surrounding communities in Monterey County, California. The company provides interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, bathroom and kitchen renovation, garage epoxy flooring, and outdoor living construction. CSLB license 1066829.Contact:Ernesto CastellanosLegacy Painting and Renovating, Inc.(831) 917-0047legacycontractors20@gmail.com

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