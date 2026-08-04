Vital Pet Life Awarded Prestigious NASC Quality Seal

Vital Pet Life logo Vital Pet Life NASC Seal

NASC certification affirms the brand's unwavering commitment to science-backed quality, operational excellence, and consumer trust

Earning the NASC Quality Seal is an important milestone that reflects our unwavering commitment to manufacturing high-quality pet products with transparency, integrity, and rigorous standards.” — Donie Yamamoto, Founder and CEO of Vital Pet Life

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vital Pet Life announced it has earned the prestigious National Animal Supplement Council ( NASC ) Quality Seal. This certification authorizes Vital Pet Life to display the NASC Quality Seal on its products, reinforcing the company's commitment to transparency, product integrity, and providing pet parents with products they can trust.NASC is a respected nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the quality, safety, and responsible labeling of animal health supplements. Following a thorough and independent audit, Vital Pet Life demonstrated compliance with the NASC's rigorous quality standards, including current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs), labeling requirements, substantiated product claims, and adverse event reporting protocols. Innova Market Insights' Top Global Trends 2026 in Pet Food report found that transparent ingredient sourcing, sustainability, and ethical practices are among the strongest drivers of pet owners' purchasing decisions."At Vital Pet Life, we believe pet parents deserve complete confidence in the products they give their pets, and seeing this Quality Seal on our supplements is another way we're delivering on that promise," said Donie Yamamoto, Founder and CEO of Vital Pet Life. "Earning the NASC Quality Seal is an important milestone that reflects our unwavering commitment to manufacturing high-quality pet products with transparency, integrity, and rigorous standards.The National Animal Supplement Council recognized Vital Pet Life for its superior adherence to industry standards. "Vital Pet Life has fully and successfully completed the NASC Audit certification program, demonstrating a clear understanding of and compliance with the NASC requirements," said Bill Bookout, President of the NASC. "Their commitment to meeting the standards of the NASC audit certification program is to be commended".Vital Pet Life develops science-backed pet wellness products designed to support pets at every stage of life. Its growing portfolio includes premium supplements and grooming essentials formulated with carefully sourced ingredients, backed by rigorous quality standards, and manufactured with a commitment to transparency, safety, and efficacy.About Vital Pet LifeVital Pet Life, founded by Donie Yamamoto in 2017, is a purpose-driven brand leveraging sustainability, third party testing, and science-backed ingredients to create wellness products for pets. With a mission of sustainability, trust through transparency, and animal advocacy, this certified WBENC woman-owned business is a member of the Sustainable Pet Coalition, rePurpose Global, ORIVO origin certified and both ASC and MSC certified sustainable. For more, go to VitalPetLife.com and @VitalPetLife on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

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