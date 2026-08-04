Voters Impacted by Spokane Area Fires Can Access Ballot Packets and Drop Boxes

Voters impacted by the Spokane County Fires have several options to participate in the August 4, 2026, Primary Election.

Voters can obtain replacement ballot packets : County Elections Office, 1033 W Gardner, on Monday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm and on Tuesday, Election Day, 7:00 am to 8:00 pm; or The voter service center at Centerplace (2426 N Discovery Place in Spokane Valley), on Tuesday, Election Day, 7:00 am to 8:00 pm, or Print a replacement ballot packet from votewa.gov by signing into your voter registration page, selecting “Your Ballot & Voting Materials,” then selecting “Get a Replacement Ballot,” and printing the ballot packet (City of Spokane Library branches and Spokane County Library District branches can assist voters with internet access and printing). Voters can return ballot packets either through: United States Postal Service (USPS). Please walk into a post office and request a hand cancellation to ensure a postmark of Election Day or earlier; or Using one of the official county ballot drop boxes, which are open until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 4 th – Election Day. The locations of drop boxes are available (pages 2 and 3) in the printed voters pamphlet, online at votewa.gov, and also spokanecounty.gov/elections.

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Voters can verify their ballot arrived at the Elections Office by checking your ballot status on votewa.gov by signing into your voter registration page.





PLEASE NOTE: The ballot drop box at Indian Trail Library is inside the evacuation zone. It will be closed as soon as our collection team can access the box on Monday morning. Voters should use the ballot drop boxes at North Spokane Library, 44 E Hawthorne, Shadle Park Library, 2111 W Wellesley Ave, or one of the other 24 ballot drop box locations in Spokane County (see list).

“Our first concern is for the safety and security of the residents within the fire evacuation areas,” said Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton. “We are here to assist them and ensure they can cast a ballot. This is one small aspect of normalcy we can offer in what is otherwise a traumatic and overwhelming situation.”