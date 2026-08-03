Maui’s Road to Recovery Three Years Later

Posted on Aug 3, 2026 in Main

The Maui community gathered for a paddle out at the one-year commemoration.

Wildfires across Maui left an indelible mark on Hawaiʻi’s history on August 8, 2023. Our efforts have not wavered to restore Lahaina and Kula and help our residents return home.

To date, 100% of the debris has been cleared, 667 building permits issued and 577 houses completed across Maui. Several plans are in motion to restore the town, ranging from commercial and urban design to street mobility. Development is focused on ensuring the town optimizes personal experiences by increasing walkability and decentering cars from the infrastructure. There will be places to talk story, engage in outdoor community activities and enjoy public facilities.

Community engagement has played a pivotal role in shaping Lahaina rebuilding plans. Public input helped prioritize the site’s cultural character, creating safe public spaces, implementing accessibility and supporting local businesses. The redevelopment will echo the memory of the past to maintain its rich history and identity, while making modern improvements to improve safety.

Health is influenced by every facet of our environment, especially infrastructure. Careful and intentional planning of all these aspects are in the best interests of the community and for the future benefit of Lahaina and the generations to follow.

Governor Green gives lei at the Lahaina Bypass memorial.

We would like to take a moment to remember the Maui wildfires, to honor the loved ones we have lost and the places that are gone. It is important to ensure this tragedy does not fade into history. While the journey of recovery is ongoing, the spirit of the community endures. With shared strength and compassion, we will forge a new, brighter future together.

Progress on the recovery and future plans for Maui can be found at www.mauirecovers.org.