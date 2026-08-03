UH Cancer Center Launches Hoʻōla Early Phase Clinical Research Center

Posted on Aug 3, 2026 in Main

Dignitaries at the Hoʻōla Early Phase Clinical Research Center blessing. Photo courtesy: UH.

The University of Hawaiʻi (UH) Cancer Center launched the Hoʻōla Early Phase Clinical Research Center (EPCRC) on July 6, marking the state’s first facility dedicated to early phase clinical trials. More than 200 community leaders, partners and elected officials attended the grand opening ceremony in Kakaʻako to celebrate this significant achievement.

“The opening of the Hoʻōla Early Phase Clinical Research Center marks a major milestone for cancer care in Hawaiʻi,” said UH Cancer Center Director Dr. Naoto Ueno. “For the first time in state history, qualifying cancer patients will have the opportunity to access promising investigational therapies here in Hawaiʻi, without traveling thousands of miles to medical centers on the U.S. mainland.”

Cancer remains the second-leading cause of death in Hawaiʻi. A recent study found that Hawaiʻi residents spent at least $230 million on out-of-state cancer care from 2021 to 2023, highlighting the need to expand advanced cancer care options in the islands.

Early phase clinical trials test new cancer treatments to evaluate safety, dosing and effectiveness. The Hoʻōla EPCRC includes dedicated patient treatment areas, specialized clinical research space, a certified pharmacy and a team trained to conduct complex early phase studies.

Nā Wāhine Hula ʻĀkala performs opening ceremony. Photo courtesy: UH.

“This facility is a powerful reminder of what can happen when government, healthcare, industry and the university work together to impact our community,” UH President Wendy Hensel said.

Supported by $19.5 million in funding, including over $1 million from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, the center is operated by University Health Partners in collaboration with members of the Hawaiʻi Cancer Consortium. The goal is to have 30 active early phase clinical trials at Hoʻōla EPCRC by 2031.

“Our goal is not only to provide access to promising therapies for patients, but to ensure that discoveries and treatments are informed by the rich variety of Hawaiʻi’s unique people, so that future cancer treatments work better for everyone in Hawaiʻi, the Pacific and worldwide,” Dr. Ueno said.

For more, see this UH News story: www.hawaii.edu/news/2026/07/06/hoola-clinical-research-center-opens/.