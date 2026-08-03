Aloha Across the Pacific: Hawaiʻi and Indonesia Celebrate 20 Years of Partnership

Posted on Aug 3, 2026 in Main

Lt. Gen. TNI Dr. Suharyanto, head of Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), delivers a disaster management briefing to representatives from U.S. Pacific Command, the Hawaiʻi National Guard and Indonesian government agencies at BNPB headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 11, 2026. Photo courtesy: U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy.

The sounds of Hawaiian melodies and Indonesian songs echoed through classrooms, diplomatic receptions and community venues in Surabaya and Jakarta, as soldiers from the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard’s 111th Army Band joined Hawaiʻi National Guard (HING) leaders in strengthening a partnership more than 20 years in the making.

From June 8-12, music became the backdrop for diplomacy as HING leaders met with military and government officials to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Hawaiʻi-Indonesia State Partnership Program.

Established in 2006, the program has facilitated hundreds of exchanges focused on disaster response, aviation, medical readiness, cybersecurity and professional development.

“The relationships and friendships we’ve built over the years support both of our countries,” said Hawai‘i Adjutant General Major General Stephen Logan. “Our personal connections are what make this partnership so strong. As we celebrate 20 years together, we’re also looking forward to the next 20.”

Hawaiʻi and Indonesia face many of the same challenges, particularly in responding to natural disasters and emergencies that threaten communities and critical infrastructure.

Members of the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard’s 111th Army Band, Na Koa, perform at the American Center in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 12, 2026. Photo courtesy: U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy.

One of the key engagements took place at Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency, where discussions focused on disaster preparedness, response coordination and lessons learned from recent disasters affecting both Indonesia and Hawaiʻi.

Audiences across Indonesia responded enthusiastically to the 111th Army Band’s performances, particularly the band’s rendition of songs sung in Bahasa Indonesia, the country’s official language. The performances demonstrated cultural appreciation and reinforced the strong relationship between the United States and Indonesia.

“Representing Hawaiʻi in Indonesia was an honor for our soldiers,” said Sgt. 1st Class Charifel Mateo, lead vocalist for the 111th Army Band. “Music allowed us to connect with people in a way that transcends language and reminds us that partnerships are ultimately about relationships.”

Through strategic dialogue, disaster preparedness collaboration, professional exchanges and the universal language of music, the Hawaiʻi National Guard and Indonesia continue to strengthen their partnership and a shared commitment to the future.