2026-49 DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL WARNS PUBLIC OF GIFT CARD SCAM IMPERSONATING THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL WARNS PUBLIC OF GIFT CARD SCAM IMPERSONATING THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

News Release 2026-49

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Aug. 3, 2026

HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General is warning the public about a scam in which criminals are impersonating Attorney General Anne Lopez in an attempt to trick victims into purchasing gift cards and sending the card information to the scammers.

The warning is being issued because the department recently learned of an incident in which an individual received text messages from someone falsely claiming to be Attorney General Lopez. The scammer instructed the recipient to purchase gift cards and send photographs of the cards and their redemption codes by text message. Fortunately, the victim was able to work with their financial institution to recover the funds.

“This scam relies on creating a false sense of urgency while exploiting the trust people place in public officials,” said Tom Alipio, chief of the Department of the Attorney General’s Investigation Division. “Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated and may use the names of real government leaders, coworkers or other people you know to make their requests appear legitimate.”

“Criminals who impersonate public officials to steal money exploit the public’s trust in those officials, making this an especially deceptive and egregious form of fraud,” said Attorney General Lopez. “If you receive a message claiming to be from me or any government official asking you purchase gift cards, send money or provide financial information, do not respond. Verify the request through official channels and help protect your family, friends and coworkers by sharing this warning.”

Anyone impersonating a public official is subject to criminal charges.

The department reminds the public that no state official will ask anyone to purchase gift cards, provide gift card numbers or redemption codes or to send money through text messages, email or other unofficial communications.

To protect yourself from impersonation scams:

Never purchase gift cards or send gift card numbers or redemption codes in response to an unexpected or unsolicited request.

Verify the identity of the person contacting you by using a trusted phone number or official contact information. DO NOT reply directly to the suspicious message.

Do not provide credit card numbers, bank account information or other personal information to anyone whose identity and affiliation cannot be confirmed through official sources.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by an impersonation scam should contact their local police or to the Department of the Attorney General at [email protected]. If financial information has been provided, victims should also immediately contact their bank or credit card company to report the fraud and protect their accounts.

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