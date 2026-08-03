King County Metro announces major service expansion across King County

Summary

Executive Girmay Zahilay today announced that Metro will expand bus service across King County starting Aug. 29, including nine new routes, more than 3,000 additional bus trips each week, and better connections to new South King County Link light rail stations. The changes also include the launch of Metro Flex, an on-demand transit service, in Auburn and Federal Way beginning Aug. 31.

News

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Starting Aug. 29, riders across King County will see one of King County Metro’s largest service expansions in recent years, including nine new bus routes and more than 3,000 additional bus trips each week. In response to feedback from riders, Metro is boosting frequency and expanding service earlier in the morning, later in the evening and on weekends, making transit more convenient, reliable and better connected to the region’s expanding Link light rail network.

The most significant improvements are in South King County, where Metro is making major investments to improve all-day and weekend service while strengthening connections to new Sound Transit Link light rail stations. Additional service improvements also are planned on dozens of routes serving North King County and the Eastside.

“This marks the single largest bus service investment in South King County in a generation,” Executive Zahilay said. “These improvements mean shorter waits, stronger connections and more opportunities for people to get where they need to go whether that’s work, school, childcare or home. Better transit helps build stronger communities in King County.”

Metro adjusts bus schedules twice a year to respond to ridership demand, traffic conditions, and the region’s expanding transit network. This fall’s service change was shaped by public feedback and redesigns that reduce duplication with light rail while improving connections where riders need them most. Riders can preview updated maps and schedules in English, Simplified Chinese, Russian, Spanish and Vietnamese.

“Across King County, Metro bus routes connect communities to dozens of light rail stations, extending the reach of public transportation farther than ever before,” Metro General Manager Michelle Allison said. “When buses link up with light rail, it doesn’t just make trips easier—it helps connect people. Strong transit connections bring neighborhoods closer, make everyday travel simpler, and give everyone a clear path to reach the places they want to go.” “Expanding transit access is essential to improving mobility in South King County,” said King County Councilmember Steffanie Fain, District 5. “These changes will provide more frequent service and strengthen connections to Link light rail, giving more residents reliable travel options. I’ll continue working to improve our transit network across District 5, especially east-west connections.”

Better South King County bus service

South King County will see the largest service improvements in Metro’s Aug. 29 service change, with more frequent trips, expanded service hours, new weekend service and stronger connections to Link light rail and RapidRide.

Highlights include (PDF of map):

New Route 164 will provide frequent service between Des Moines, Kent, and Auburn, replacing some of the deleted Route 165.

will provide frequent service between Des Moines, Kent, and Auburn, replacing some of the deleted Route 165. New Route 166 will provide peak-frequent service between Burien and Kent Des Moines Station, replacing some of the deleted Route 165.

will provide peak-frequent service between Burien and Kent Des Moines Station, replacing some of the deleted Route 165. New Route 902 will replace DART Route 901 and a DART service in Federal Way.

will replace DART Route 901 and a DART service in Federal Way. Route 121 will return to operation with new AM and PM peak trips.

will return to operation with new AM and PM peak trips. RapidRide A Line will increase overnight frequency to every 30 minutes.

will increase overnight frequency to every 30 minutes. Route 156 will have added trips to increase frequency and run earlier on weekends.

will have added trips to increase frequency and run earlier on weekends. Route 168 will have added weekday peak-service trips to provide 15-minute service.

will have added weekday peak-service trips to provide 15-minute service. Route 181 will have extended hours to midnight and increase weekday frequency.

will have extended hours to midnight and increase weekday frequency. Route 182 will expand and improve weekday and weekend service and connect with Route 187.

will expand and improve weekday and weekend service and connect with Route 187. Route 183 will extend Saturday hours and add Sunday service.

will extend Saturday hours and add Sunday service. Route 187 will have earlier and later trips, more trips, and provide two-way service on Hoyt Road Southwest.

will have earlier and later trips, more trips, and provide two-way service on Hoyt Road Southwest. Route 631 will have new weekend service.

will have new weekend service. Route 903 will increase span and frequency and connect with Route 902.

will increase span and frequency and connect with Route 902. Route 987 southbound will extend to Westwood Village.

Metro Flex expanding in South King County

Metro also will pilot Metro Flex service in Auburn and Federal Way, providing on-demand rides that connect people with neighborhoods, transit hubs and other local destinations. https://kingcounty.gov/en/dept/metro/travel-options/metro-flexUsing the Metro Flex app, riders can book rides on accessible minivans, including wheelchair accessible vehicles and vans with bike racks, for the same fare as a Metro bus ride. Riders can download the app in the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or call 206-258-7739 to book a ride when service launches on Monday, Aug. 31.

Eastside connections to 2 Line stations

Eastside service improvements will connect communities from Bellevue to the Snoqualmie Valley with 2 Line stations and Link light rail service across Lake Washington. The changes add more frequent service, expand operating hours and improve connections throughout the Eastside transit network.

Eastside network highlights include (PDF of map):

New Route 215 will provide an all-week connection between North Bend, Snoqualmie, Issaquah and Mercer Island Station.

will provide an all-week connection between North Bend, Snoqualmie, Issaquah and Mercer Island Station. New routes 220 and 270 will replace Route 271 to improve speed and reliability between Eastgate, downtown Bellevue and the University District.

to improve speed and reliability between Eastgate, downtown Bellevue and the University District. Revised routes 111, 218 and 269 will run more frequently and connect riders to the 2 Line at South Bellevue or Mercer Island stations.

will run more frequently and connect riders to the 2 Line at South Bellevue or Mercer Island stations. Routes 111 (between Renton and South Bellevue Station) and 269 (between Sammamish and Mercer Island Station) will expand to all-day, all-week service, with earlier morning trips, later evening service and more frequent buses.

New North King County bus routes, changes, and Seattle upgrades

North King County riders also will receive stronger transit connections to new Link stations, along with improved east-west service informed by community feedback to better connect Lake City across I-5 to Aurora Avenue.

Service improvements and revisions in North King County include (PDF of map):

New frequent Route 72 and revised Sound Transit Express Route 522 will replace Route 372 , connecting riders to Shoreline South/148th Station. Route 72 also provides service directly to the University of Washington Seattle campus.

, connecting riders to Shoreline South/148th Station. Route 72 also provides service directly to the University of Washington Seattle campus. New frequent Route 77 is a new east-west route between the U-District, Lake City, Aurora Avenue and Bitter Lake, making connections with Link light rail at Pinehurst, Roosevelt and U District stations, and providing frequent service along Lake City Way.

is a new east-west route between the U-District, Lake City, Aurora Avenue and Bitter Lake, making connections with Link light rail at Pinehurst, Roosevelt and U District stations, and providing frequent service along Lake City Way. Revised Route 65 will serve Northeast 150th and 155th streets with better access to Shorecrest High School.

will serve Northeast 150th and 155th streets with better access to Shorecrest High School. Extend Route 331 to serve the University of Washington Bothell campus.

Seattle bus service upgrades

Route 8 in downtown Seattle will have more frequent service as part of Seattle Transit Measure investments. Buses will travel in the new Denny Way bus lanes scheduled to be installed this month. Routes 72, 75 and 77 also will benefit from more frequent service funded by Seattle.

“Frequent all-day service makes Metro buses an irresistibly good way to get around Seattle and helps make living without a car a more realistic and affordable option,” said Seattle Mayor Katie B. Wilson. “This service boost is made possible by the current Seattle Transit Measure which pays for 180,000 bus trips a year. We’re also continuing to build targeted construction projects to reduce transit delays, including the new Denny Way bus lanes opening this month.”

Metro service improvements by the numbers

Nine new routes: 72, 77, 121, 164, 166, 215, 220, 270, 902

72, 77, 121, 164, 166, 215, 220, 270, 902 More frequent service on 13 routes: 8, 75, 111, 156, 168, 181, 182, 183, 187, 218, 269, 903, RapidRide A Line

8, 75, 111, 156, 168, 181, 182, 183, 187, 218, 269, 903, RapidRide A Line Expanded service hours on 10 routes: 111, 156, 181, 182, 183, 187, 218, 269, 631, 903.

111, 156, 181, 182, 183, 187, 218, 269, 631, 903. New weekend service on four routes: 111, 183, 269, 631

111, 183, 269, 631 More daily trips: 441 more trips each weekday, 400 more trips each Saturday, 507 more trips on Sundays.

441 more trips each weekday, 400 more trips each Saturday, 507 more trips on Sundays. Total daily trips: 12,406 weekday trips; 9,117 Saturday trips; 8,813 Sunday trips.

Have questions? Metro to host online public information sessions

Riders can learn more about the upcoming service changes during Metro’s online information sessions on Aug. 19, 24 and 26. Metro staff will answer questions and provide additional details about the changes.

To request language services or other accommodations, please contact community.relations@kingcounty.gov at least two weeks prior to the meeting.

Sound Transit bus changes

Sound Transit’s fall service change also will begin on Saturday, Aug. 29. Many ST Express bus routes will undergo changes, ranging from discontinued routes to major adjustments and minor service improvements to enhance reliability. Details are posted online.

Relevant links

What People are Saying

Transit Advisory Commission volunteer Lin Robinson said the redesigned South King County network will make it easier for riders to connect with Link light rail while expanding access to jobs and destinations throughout the region.

“This is not only about the extension, but also the bus routes that get you to the extension, making people so much more mobile than they ever have been,” Robinson said. “If you are a working mom or dad and need to get to SODO from Auburn, it’s so much easier than it has ever been.”

Karia Wong, Community Impact Director at the Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC), has been an Eastside resident and transit commuter for nearly 30 years. She is excited to see the upcoming service improvements and their potential impact on communities across King County.

“What an exciting moment for King County communities! The launch of new routes and enhancements to existing services will provide better connectivity, more frequent and reliable transit options, and greater mobility for riders throughout the region. Together, these service changes will make it easier for people to reach jobs, schools, healthcare providers and community resources. Reliable and accessible transit is essential to thriving communities, and these investments will create new opportunities and enhance quality of life for riders across King County. We can’t wait to see these improvements launch and experience the positive impact they will have on our communities.”

Lake City Collective Co-Director César García said reliable east-west transit is critical for families who depend on buses to reach groceries, pharmacies and community programs.