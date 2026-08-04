Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on the Morita Forestry investment scam

DFFE distances itself from Morita Forestry and condemns alleged investment scam

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) wishes to state categorically that it has no formal or official relationship with a company known as Morita Forestry, which has been implicated in media reports alleging that it operated an investment scam that has caused financial losses to many South Africans.

The Department distances itself from Morita Forestry and any alleged pyramid scheme or fraudulent activities associated with the company.



Recent media reports published by GroundUp and News24, titled “South Africans lose hundreds of millions of rands to Morita Forestry investment scam”, allege that Morita Forestry, a company with an office in Sandton and an address in Colorado in the United States, but reportedly operated from China, scammed South Africans out of hundreds of millions of rands. According to the reports, Morita Forestry allegedly promised daily returns to investors through purported woodland projects in the United States. The reports further allege that officials from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment and the South African Police Service (SAPS) participated in “trainings” and tree-planting activities organised by Morita Forestry, thereby lending credibility to the company.

The Department wishes to confirm that as the National Coordinator of the One Million Trees Programme, it participated in a tree planting event organized by the West Rand District Municipality at the Mehlakeng Township where Morita Forestry also participated.

As part of the One Million Trees Campaign, the Department encouraged all South Africans, including businesses, civil society organisations and non-governmental organisations, to participate in efforts aimed at increasing tree planting across the country. Morita Forestry responded to this call and donated approximately 300 trees towards the campaign.

At no stage did the Department enter into any partnership or formal relationship with Morita Forestry. The Department was not involved in the company's operations, investment activities or business affairs.

The Department notes the serious allegations contained in the media reports and reiterates that its involvement with Morita Forestry was limited to the tree-planting activities undertaken as part of the One Million Trees Campaign.

The DFFE will assess whether Morita Forestry may have used its participation in a public environmental initiative to create an impression of legitimacy while allegedly engaging in activities that may have harmed unsuspecting members of the public. If proven to be true, such conduct would constitute a serious abuse of a national environmental programme intended to promote sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

The Department will also consider all legally available options regarding the apparent unauthorised use of its name, programmes and officials to advance the interests of the company.

The DFFE remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of its environmental programmes and will cooperate with any lawful processes relating to this matter should such cooperation be required.

For media enquiries, please contact: Zolile Nqayi on 082 898 6483 / znqayi@dffe.go.za

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