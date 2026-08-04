Minister Gwede Mantashe announces adjustment of fuel prices effective from 5 August 2026

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources hereby announces the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from the 5th of August 2026.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, e.g., shipping costs.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are as follows:

1. Crude oil prices

The average Brent Crude oil price decreased from 86.53 US Dollars (USD) to 82.37 USD during the period under review. The impact of renewed US/Iran tensions which caused the price to increase up to a $100 mark, was offset by the fact that the prices had already decreased significantly the previous month and the first half of this month due to the ceasefire MOU between the US and Iran as well as lower global demand for crude oil.

2. International petroleum product prices

The average international product prices of petrol decreased during the period under review, while the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin increased due to supply shortages caused by Russia/Ukraine conflict which resulted in diesel export Media restrictions by Russia. The situation was compounded by the Middle East Refineries that were operating below capacity. These factors led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices (BFP) of petrol by 6.08 cents per litre (c/l), and higher contributions to the BFP of diesel and illuminating paraffin by 182.62 cents per litre (c/l) and 143.32 c/l, respectively. The prices of Propane and Butane decreased during the period under review.

3. Rand/US Dollar exchange rate

The Rand depreciated slightly on average, against the US Dollar (from 16.34 to 16.46 Rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and Illuminating Paraffin by 6.37 c/l, 8.14 c/l and 7.89 c/l respectively.

4. Implementation of the Slate Levy

The cumulative slate amounted to a negative balance of R7.418 billion for petrol and diesel of at the end of June 2026. In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the slate levy of 61.38 c/l will be implemented in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from the 5th of August 2026. The Slate Levy has decreased by 52.56 c/l from 113.94 to 61.38 c/l.

5. The Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) for LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape province

The Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) and the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay will be R 1 4 562.59 per metric ton and R 35.81 per kilogram, respectively, effective from the 5th of August 2026.

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for August 2026 will be adjusted as follows:

Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): Fifty-two cents per litre (52.00 c/l) decrease.

Petrol 95 (ULP &LRP): Fifty-two cents per litre (52.00 c/l) decrease.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): One hundred and thirty-eight point four-four cents per litre (138.44 c/l) increase.

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): One hundred and twenty-three point four-four cents per litre (123.44 c/l) increase.

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): One hundred and fifty-two cents per litre (152.00 c/l) increase.

SMNRP for IP: Two hundred and three cents per litre (203.00 c/l) increase.

Maximum Retail Price of LPGas: Four hundred and forty-one cents per kilogram (441.00 c/kg) decrease and five hundred and three cents per kilogram (503.00 c/kg)

The fuel prices schedule for the different Magisterial District Zones (MDZ) will be published on Tuesday, the 4th of August 2026.

Enquiries: mediadesk@dmpr.gov.za

Ms Yolanda Mhlathi – yolanda.mhlathi@dmpr.gov.za / 067 258 1122

Mr Johannes Mokobane - johannes.mokobane@dmpr.gov.za / 082 766 3674

Ms Lerato Ntsoko – lerato.ntsoko@dmpr.gov.za / 082 459 2788



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