Agriculture clarifies inaccuracies in Carte Blanche broadcast

The Department of Agriculture hereby addresses and corrects several inaccuracies on the Carte Blanche television programme aired on 26 July 2026, in which inaccurate information was attributed to the Chief Director: Inspection and Quarantine Services.

Clarification on the role and designation of Mr Maluta Jonathan Mudzunga

Mr Maluta Jonathan Mudzunga currently serves as the Chief Director: Inspection and Quarantine Services, following his promotion from Director: Agricultural Inputs Control. He was duly designated by the minister as the delegated authority responsible for administering the Fertilizers, Farm Feeds, Agricultural Remedies and Stock Remedies Act, 1947 (Act No. 36 of 1947), in terms of section 2(1) of the Act.

The department wishes to emphasise that designation under section 2(1) does not require membership of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP). None of Mr Mudzunga’s predecessors were affiliated with SACNASP, largely because the professional body did not exist as a legal entity at the time of their designation. Mr Mudzunga’s appointment is supported by extensive experience in agricultural inputs registration and strong academic credentials.

It is therefore factually and legally incorrect to suggest that SACNASP affiliation is a prerequisite for designation under the Fertilizers, Farm Feeds, Agricultural Remedies and Stock Remedies Act, 1947 (Act No. 36 of 1947). Any claim to the contrary is misleading. If such a requirement existed, the minister’s designation of Mr Mudzunga would have contravened the law, which is not the case. Department of Agriculture • Departement van Landbou • UmNyango wezokuLima • ISebe lezoLimo • UMnyango Wezolimo • Kgoro ya Temo • Lefapha la Temo • Lefapha la Temothuo • Litiko Letekulima • Muhasho wa zwa Vhulimi • Ndzawulo ya Vurimi

Reporting lines and delegated authority

As the minister’s delegate, Mr Mudzunga is accountable to the minister. He has, in line with lawful administrative practice, delegated operational responsibilities to the head of inspection services in terms of section 2(2)(a) of the Fertilizers, Farm Feeds, Agricultural Remedies and Stock Remedies Act, 1947 (Act No. 36 of 1947), who functions as the de facto registrar and director responsible for administering the Act.

Contrary to the Carte Blanche report alleging that Mr Mudzunga occupies multiple posts or “reports to himself,” he holds only one position, namely: Chief Director: Inspection and Quarantine Services. The position he previously occupied, Director Agricultural Inputs Control, is currently filled in an acting capacity by the head of inspection services. In accordance with the established government operational hierarchy, Mr Mudzunga reports to the Deputy Director-General: Agricultural Production and Natural Resources Managementand ultimately to the director-general.

Clarification on product registration and ongoing investigation

The department further notes that the registration of the product referenced in the broadcast occurred prior to Mr Mudzunga’s tenure as Registrar under the Fertilizers, Farm Feeds, Agricultural Remedies and Stock Remedies Act, 1947 (Act No. 36 of 1947). Apart from the case highlighted by Carte Blanche, the department has not received any additional reports of livestock fatalities or adverse reactions associated with the product. The department is currently conducting a thorough investigation to establish the facts. Until the investigation is concluded, any assertions, including those made by Carte Blanche—that the farmer’s loss is attributable to the department, are premature and unfounded.

Commitment to transparency and accuracy

The department remains committed to transparency, factual accuracy, and the responsible administration of agricultural legislation. Media platforms are urged to verify information before publishing it to avoid misleading the public.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Moses Rannditsheni

Director: Communication Services

E-mail:MosesR@nda.gov.za

Cell: 063 135 5425



#GovZAUpdates