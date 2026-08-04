Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa urges South Africans to register before election proclamation

Minister Hlabisa urges South Africans to register before proclamation of the 2026 Local Government Election date

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, has urged all eligible South Africans to register and verify their voter registration details before the proclamation of the 2026 Local Government Elections date on 7 August 2026.

In terms of Section 159 of the Constitution, read together with the Municipal Structures Act, the Minister of CoGTA is responsible for proclaiming the date of local government elections, which must be held within 90 days after the expiry of a five-year municipal term.

The proclamation and gazetting of the election date will result in the closure of the voters' roll for the 2026 elections.

The Minister's call follows a successful voter registration weekend held on 1 and 2 August 2026, during which approximately 1.7 million citizens interacted with the Electoral Commission (IEC). Of these, 291 806 registered as first-time voters, while more than 1.5 million voters updated or confirmed their registration details.

Minister Hlabisa welcomed the encouraging turnout, describing it as a clear demonstration of citizens' commitment to strengthening democracy and shaping the future of their communities.

"I urge all eligible South Africans who have not yet registered, or who need to update their details, to do so before the proclamation date. Every registered voter strengthens our democracy and ensures that communities have a voice in local government," said Minister Hlabisa.

The Minister reminded voters that, in local government elections, citizens may only vote in the ward where they are registered. He encouraged voters to make use of the IEC's Online Voter Registration Portal and voter verification services to confirm their registration status.

Minister Hlabisa also expressed his appreciation to the Electoral Commission, electoral staff, political parties, community organisations, traditional leaders, and all stakeholders whose contributions ensured the success of the voter registration weekend.

The 2026 Local Government Elections, scheduled for 4 November 2026, will provide South Africans with an important opportunity to shape the future of local governance and strengthen democratic participation at community level.

Media enquiries:

Ms Pearl Maseko-Binqose

Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of CoGTA

Cell: 082 772 1709

Mr Legadima Leso

Head of Communications: CoGTA