President Cyril Ramaphosa officiates opening of King Nyabela Hospital, 4 Aug

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, officiate the opening of the King Nyabela Hospital in Middelburg, Mpumalanga Province.

The King Nyabela Hospital is a replacement and upgrade of the old Middelburg Hospital.

The new facility is named in honour of a leader of the Ndzundza-Ndebele people, who was the son of King Mabhoko.

The construction of the 220-bed King Nyabela Hospital started in 2017.

This new facility is a Level 1 district hospital which will enhance access to healthcare in the Nkangala District Municipality in Mpumalanga.

It is situated along the N4 freeway and next to Middelburg Mall.

The new hospital comprises a full suite of clinical departments, including Internal Medicine, Surgery, Paediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, and High Care.

The hospital features three state-of-the-art operating theatres, an Outpatient Services department, and a 24-hour Accident and Emergency department.

The ceremonial opening marks the culmination of significant health infrastructure investment aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery for the residents of Mpumalanga.

The new hospital reflects government’s commitment to universal health coverage and achieving improved patient outcomes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be joined by the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Premier of Mpumalanga Province, Mr Mandla Ndlovu, as well as senior government officials, traditional leaders and the community of Steve Tshwete Local Municipality.

President Ramaphosa will officiate the opening of the King Nyabela Hospital as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 4 August 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: King Nyabela Hospital, Middelburg, Steve Tshwete Local Municipality, Mpumalanga

Media accreditation

Members of the media wishing to cover the event are requested to RSVP by completing the online accreditation form at https://mrs.gcis.gov.za/?q=King-Nyabela-Hospital by Friday, 31 July 2026 at 12:00.

Accreditation collection

Date: Monday, 3 August 2026

Venue: King Nyabela Hospital, Middelburg

Enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

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