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Minister David Maynier leads SA Agulhas II send-off to Marion Island, 3 Aug

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr David Maynier, will lead the send-off of the SA Agulhas II as it departs for Marion Island on Monday, 3 August 2026.

The voyage will deploy the 83rd Marion Island overwintering team following the temporary closure of the research base at the end of May 2026. The overwintering team comprises members from the Department, the South African Weather Service, the South African National Space Agency, the South African Polar Research Infrastructure and BirdLife South Africa's Mouse-Free Marion Project. Together, they will advance South Africa's internationally respected scientific and research work in the Southern Ocean.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the send-off event as follows:

Date: Monday, 3 August 2026
Time: 10:00 for 10:30
Venue: Pieter Stoker Centre, East Pier, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

Note to Editors: South Africa has maintained a permanent research presence on Marion Island since 1948, making it one of the longest-running scientific monitoring programmes in the Southern Ocean. The Prince Edward Islands, including Marion Island, are a critical research site at the junction of the Indian and Southern Oceans, providing unique insights into ocean-atmosphere-terrestrial interactions and their impact on climate, weather systems, and marine biodiversity. The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment leads this programme in partnership with multiple national departments, universities, research institutions, and NGOs.

To RSVP, please contact: 
Merle Van Diemel 
Cell: 083 301 9400 
E-mail:  mvandiemel@dffe.gov.za  

Kagiso Letsebe 
Cell: 083 439 9755 
E-mail: kletsebe@dffe.gov.za 

For media enquiries, please contact: 
Zolile Nqayi 
Cell: 082 898 6483 
E-mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za 

#GovZAUpdates

 

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Minister David Maynier leads SA Agulhas II send-off to Marion Island, 3 Aug

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