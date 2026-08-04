President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers SADC Summit Public Lecture in Durban, 14 Aug

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 14 August 2026, deliver the keynote address at a Public Lecture to be held at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Westville Campus, in Durban.

The Public Lecture forms part of the programme of South Africa’s hosting of the 46th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community.

The Public Lecture is an opportunity for people from different sectors of society to participate in discussions about the regional integration agenda and strengthen public ownership of SADC’s Vision 2050.

Convened under the theme, "Translating SADC Vision 2050 into Action: Pathways Towards Solidarity, Equality and Shared Prosperity," the Public Lecture will provide a platform for high-level reflection and public dialogue on practical pathways for advancing regional integration, industrialisation, infrastructure development, peace, security and inclusive development in Southern Africa.

The theme emphasises the need to translate SADC Vision 2050 from a long-term aspiration into concrete programmes, investments and measurable outcomes that deliver visible benefits to citizens and communities across Member States.

It also highlights the importance of industrialisation, market integration, human capital development, good governance, institutional effectiveness, and active participation by governments, academia, business, civil society, traditional leaders, women, youth and citizens.

The Public Lecture seeks to deepen public and stakeholder understanding of SADC Vision 2050 and its practical relevance to regional integration, economic transformation, peace, security and inclusive development.

It will also reflect on progress made towards the attainment of the Vision, including achievements, persistent constraints, emerging risks and opportunities requiring accelerated regional action.

Against the backdrop of global uncertainty, climate-related shocks, economic pressures and the need to strengthen regional resilience, the Public Lecture will provide an important opportunity for policymakers, academics, business leaders, regional experts, diplomats, students and members of the public to engage on how SADC can move from aspiration to implementation and deliver tangible improvements in the lives and livelihoods of the people of Southern Africa.

President Ramaphosa's keynote address will reaffirm South Africa's commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and advancing the implementation of SADC Vision 2050 in pursuit of solidarity, equality and shared prosperity.

President Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address as follows:

Date: Friday, 14 August 2026

Time: 10h00 (Media to arrive at 8h00am)

Venue: University of KwaZulu-Natal, Westville Campus, Durban

Media accreditation:

Members of the media wishing to cover the event are requested to RSVP on the following link by Tuesday, 04 August 2026:

https://mrs.gcis.gov.za/?q=SADC-Presidential-Public-Lecture

Media accreditation Collection:

Friday, 14 August 2026 at University of KwaZulu-Natal, Westville Campus(Sports Centre)

Media accreditation enquiries: Ms Patience Mtshali: 083 376 9468



Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za