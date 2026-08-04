Presidency and Charlotte Mannya-Maxeke Institute unveil International Portraits of Power, 4 Aug

Members of the media are invited to attend the inaugural International Portraits of Power Unveiling Ceremony, presented by the Charlotte Mannya-Maxeke Institute (CMMI) in partnership with The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa and participating diplomatic missions.

The International Portraits of Power is a Charlotte Mannya-Maxeke Institute initiative that celebrates extraordinary women whose courage, leadership and contributions have shaped nations and inspired generations through a carefully curated exhibition.

The exhibition will feature portraits of iconic women whose legacies reflect the history, values and aspirations of their nations, as nominated by their respective countries. The portraits were created by South African artists in collaboration with participating diplomatic missions.

The exhibition forms part of the South African government’s Women’s Month programme, which seeks to honour women’s activism towards equality, preserve women’s liberation history and strengthen cultural diplomacy as part of the recently launched Milestones of Freedom campaign.

The exhibition brings together government representatives, cultural practitioners, academics and diplomatic missions from across Africa, Europe, Asia and Oceania,

with each nominated woman’s legacy interpreted through a specially commissioned portrait.

Event details

Date: Tuesday, 4 August 2026

Venue: Amphitheatre, Union Buildings, Pretoria

Time: 9h00

Media opportunities

Members of the media will have the opportunity to cover the official unveiling ceremony, capture images of the exhibition portraits, and interview participating artists and representatives of diplomatic missions, subject to availability.

Media accreditation

Members of the media who wish to attend the unveiling ceremony are requested to RSVP by Monday, 3 August 2026, to Ms Sinenhlanhla Mdiya at sine@cmmi.org.za or 083 625 5323.

For media enquiries:

Mr William Baloyi

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell 083 390 7147

Ms Sinenhlanhla Mdiya

Charlotte Mannya-Maxeke Institute

Cell: 083 625 5323

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