Minister Blade Nzimande undertakes District Development Model Champion oversight visit in Ixopo, 5 Aug

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will visit the Harry Gwala District Municipality in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, in his role as District Development Model Champion.

Minister Nzimande’s visit follows a previous meeting with the Harry Gwala District Municipality and surrounding local municipalities and is intended to present the Department’s response to the concerns that were raised in this meeting.

The meeting will also provide the Minister with an update on the Status Report of the Political and Technical Hub, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Harry Gwala District Municipality and the proposed projects by the DSTI’s entity, the Technology, Innovation Agency (TIA).

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 5 August 2026

Venue: Harry Gwala District Municipality Council Chambers, Ixopo

Time: 9h30-14h00



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